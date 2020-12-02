Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo joins global applause for Elliot Page coming out as transgender

Award-winning TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo applauded actor Elliot Page on his courage for coming out as transgender.

Umbrella Academy and Juno star Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced that he is transgender on social media. In a statement, the star announced that his pronouns are “he/they”.

He also opened up about learning to love himself and his continued support of the trans community.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” wrote Elliot.