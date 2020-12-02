Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo joins global applause for Elliot Page coming out as transgender
Award-winning TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo applauded actor Elliot Page on his courage for coming out as transgender.
Umbrella Academy and Juno star Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced that he is transgender on social media. In a statement, the star announced that his pronouns are “he/they”.
He also opened up about learning to love himself and his continued support of the trans community.
“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive.
“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” wrote Elliot.
Actress and TV presenter Thembisa was one of the people who took to their TLs to celebrate Elliot's news.
The former OPW presenter said she was inspired by the actor's choice to fully live and own their truth.
“Elliot Page’s courage to be himself no matter what is really inspiring. He has worked so hard in Hollywood. I can only hope more work, and respect, comes his way,” the actress tweeted.
Along with Thembisa, Elliot received an overwhelming response of love and support from the LGBTQI+ community and its allies.
“Hats off to whoever swiftly updated Elliot Page's wikipedia entry and carefully ensured the correct use of pronouns throughout. May all people be treated with such thoughtfulness and kindness,” one tweep said.
“Congratulations to Elliot Page for sharing such an important part of himself with the rest of the world. Visibility and representation matter so deeply for the LGBTQ+ community. Cheers to living an authentic life!” added another.
See how the world embraced the star's news in the tweets below:
Saw the news about #ElliotPage last night & went to bed feeling such joy for him. My wish for all of us is that someday the first reaction to any transition is joy, because that's what a transition is: an affirmation that one deserves to feel happiness & embodiment on this earth.— Zeyn Joukhadar, PhD (@ZeynJoukhadar) December 2, 2020
Elliot Page is a terrific actor, whatever they do in life, I wish him well, such a wholesome person 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/cjFn7ZrNUk— Thamizh Paddington (@padophile1) December 2, 2020
THIS👏🏼IS👏🏼HOW👏🏼EVERY👏🏼HEADLINE👏🏼ABOUT👏🏼ELLIOT👏🏼SHOULD👏🏼BE👏🏼WRITTEN👏🏼— ma (@maferbially) December 2, 2020
Not “former Ellen Page”
Not “lesbian actress Ellen Page”
It’s Elliot! pic.twitter.com/GmANYgDgKf
Hats off to whoever swiftly updated Elliot Page's wikipedia entry and carefully ensured the correct use of pronouns throughout.— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) December 2, 2020
May all people be treated with such thoughtfulness and kindness.
🙌🏾
i believe in elliot page supremacy pic.twitter.com/qKifq1DFLi— m ☂️ | ia | finals season (@hcrgreeves) December 2, 2020
“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”— Mela Franco Habijan (@missmelahabijan) December 2, 2020
He is Elliot Page. ❤️ https://t.co/nsAseFyWCU