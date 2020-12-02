TshisaLIVE

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo joins global applause for Elliot Page coming out as transgender

02 December 2020 - 18:00
Presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo praises actor Elliot Page for coming out as transgender.
Image: Via Instagram

Award-winning TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo applauded actor Elliot Page on his courage for coming out as transgender.

Umbrella Academy and Juno star Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced that he is transgender on social media. In a statement, the star announced that his pronouns are “he/they”.

He also opened up about learning to love himself and his continued support of the trans community.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” wrote Elliot.

Actress and TV presenter Thembisa was one of the people who took to their TLs to celebrate Elliot's news.

The former OPW  presenter said she was inspired by the actor's choice to fully live and own their truth.

Elliot Page’s courage to be himself no matter what is really inspiring. He has worked so hard in Hollywood. I can only hope more work, and respect, comes his way,” the actress tweeted.

Along with Thembisa, Elliot received an overwhelming response of love and support from the LGBTQI+ community and its allies.

Hats off to whoever swiftly updated Elliot Page's wikipedia entry and carefully ensured the correct use of pronouns throughout. May all people be treated with such thoughtfulness and kindness,” one tweep said.

“Congratulations to Elliot Page for sharing such an important part of himself with the rest of the world. Visibility and representation matter so deeply for the LGBTQ+ community. Cheers to living an authentic life!” added another.

See how the world embraced the star's news in the tweets below:

