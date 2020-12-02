Trevor Noah hits 7m followers on IG - jokes about getting a big head

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has joked about literally having a "big head" from trying to remember and memorise all seven million of his followers by name after he reached the huge number on Instagram.

The US-based comedian took to Instagram to share his excitement about the millions who follow him on the social platform.

While poking fun at the notion that people who have a huge following on Instagram tend to be big-headed, Trevor pulled a satire move on his followers, saying that thanks to them following him, he has a "big head" as he's "forced" to "remember every follower by name seeing that’s the respectable thing to do".

In the post which he coupled with a funny picture of his big Afro, Trevor said: "When people assume you get a big head cause you hit seven million followers on the gram.

"But don’t consider that it could just be your brain expanding at a crazy ridiculous rate from trying to remember every follower by name, because that’s the respectable thing to do! If you’re reading this, thank you for following along!"