Trevor Noah hits 7m followers on IG - jokes about getting a big head
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has joked about literally having a "big head" from trying to remember and memorise all seven million of his followers by name after he reached the huge number on Instagram.
The US-based comedian took to Instagram to share his excitement about the millions who follow him on the social platform.
While poking fun at the notion that people who have a huge following on Instagram tend to be big-headed, Trevor pulled a satire move on his followers, saying that thanks to them following him, he has a "big head" as he's "forced" to "remember every follower by name seeing that’s the respectable thing to do".
In the post which he coupled with a funny picture of his big Afro, Trevor said: "When people assume you get a big head cause you hit seven million followers on the gram.
"But don’t consider that it could just be your brain expanding at a crazy ridiculous rate from trying to remember every follower by name, because that’s the respectable thing to do! If you’re reading this, thank you for following along!"
Although he may be joking about having a "big head" due to his huge following on the gram, many believe Trevor has every reason to feel like he's on top of the world.
Last week, Trevor revealed how thrilled he was that he'd be hosting the prestigious Grammy Awards in 2021.
“Though I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event.
“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!” The Daily Show host said in a statement.