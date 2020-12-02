TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cassper releases 'Nokuthula' music video - his first director gig

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 December 2020 - 10:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has tried his hand at directing a music video.
Probably aiming to set the mood for Dezemba, rapper Cassper Nyovest has released the visuals for his groovy song Nokuthula, and not only did it get a "yasss" from his fans, the rapper added the title "director" to his resume.

A rapper, entrepreneur and now a director, Cassper made his debut as director under his production company Tsa Kasi when he released the music video on Monday. He credited his team for how everything panned out.

“When you have a great team, magic happens,” he said.

Nokuthula features the talented Busiswa and comes from his critically acclaimed Any Minute Now (AMN) album.

According to a press release sent, the music video for Nokuthula, which sees amapiano star Kamo Mphela as the lead, is Cassper's biggest music video to date, from budget to production.

In addition to Busiswa, who brings amazing energy to the video, there's also a cameo from stand-up comedian Mavusana Vhoo.

Watch the Nokuthula music video below:

The social media streets showed Cassper a lot of love after he dropped the video.

People commented on everything from the dance moves to the way Cassper wore his hoodie, which is probably going to be a December style trend!

Check out some of the reactions below:

Cassper Nyovest says rapping on amapiano beats had him lose out on industry rewards

"Y'all killing your own credibility and the culture is also going to the pits," said Cassper.
Cassper Nyovest: 'People still say we got this far through guess work'

Mufasa stays on top and he says he ain't going nowhere, baby!
Cassper's fans counter shade from Megacy with #AKAjoinsFamilyTree

Midnight Twitter is so dangerous, both Cass and AKA probably don't know that there's #AKAJoinsFamailyTree trending!
Cassper laughs off ghost writer claims

Haaibo! So some believe Cassper is using a ghost writer?
