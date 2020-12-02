WATCH | Cassper releases 'Nokuthula' music video - his first director gig

Probably aiming to set the mood for Dezemba, rapper Cassper Nyovest has released the visuals for his groovy song Nokuthula, and not only did it get a "yasss" from his fans, the rapper added the title "director" to his resume.

A rapper, entrepreneur and now a director, Cassper made his debut as director under his production company Tsa Kasi when he released the music video on Monday. He credited his team for how everything panned out.

“When you have a great team, magic happens,” he said.

Nokuthula features the talented Busiswa and comes from his critically acclaimed Any Minute Now (AMN) album.

According to a press release sent, the music video for Nokuthula, which sees amapiano star Kamo Mphela as the lead, is Cassper's biggest music video to date, from budget to production.

In addition to Busiswa, who brings amazing energy to the video, there's also a cameo from stand-up comedian Mavusana Vhoo.

Watch the Nokuthula music video below: