16 Days of Activism: Gigi Lamayne, Lira and others shine the spotlight on GBV with new song

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi said she was super-excited to be part of the project and working with other legendary women. She was proud that hip-hop was strongly represented in the two first verses.

“For me, the music video was also just so powerful. Showing women from different age groups really enjoying themselves,” said the rapper. “I think the song shouldn't only be celebrated throughout the 16 Days of Activism but beyond that.”

Gigi said she hoped it would become an anthem for people when it comes to issues of GBV in SA.

“I would like for my fans to really be inspired by the song, to go and spread the word, and stream it, as all the funds will be used to tackle issues of GBV.

“I think this is the one song that allows us to empower women. Also to the men, they should play an active role. We wanna see men jamming to the song and speaking out against GBV,” she said.

Lira said she was thrilled to be able to lend her voice to the cause.

“I think one of the most important tools I have is my voice and I am thrilled to be able to lend my voice to this cause. We all have a responsibility to do something about women abuse and I am appealing to men to take care of us, and to women: make your voices heard,” she said.