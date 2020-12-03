Lebo Mashile weighs in on single mothers needing a community to help raise a child
Poet Lebo Mashile took to social media to highlight how mothers are left out of the equation when it comes to feminist conversations.
This comes after a user had Twitter divided on whether friends should help single mothers out when it comes to raising their children. With opinions on the matter swirling about the internet, the renowned poet weighed in on the chat.
Lebo pointed out that despite the world increasingly having more feminist dialogue, issues mothers face are often neglected.
“It amazes me that we have evolved in our feminist conversations (& I mean the amazing people I follow on here) to be inclusive of people with disabilities, people of varying genders & sexual orientations, & sex workers, but mothers are still on their own. Why? Who taught us?” said Lebo.
The star often speaks out about injustice, particularly when it comes to women.
Lebo, along with actress Rosie Motene, previously tackled the topic of male privilege on the TL.
The pair spoke up about the many privileges men have while women have to face the wrath of patriarchy.
“Male privilege is keeping silent while women post rape threads year after year. Male privilege is calling demands for accountability “male-bashing”. Male privilege is waiting for the conversation of Twitter to change from gender to something else before you participate,” Lebo said.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, Lebo spoke up about being a mother herself.
The writer mentioned how a woman has to put her family before herself when she becomes a mom.
“Working mothers carry our children with us when we are at work, and often we carry our work with us when we are with our children, even when we don’t want to. Being a working mother is always having to see the bigger picture. It is having to put your heart in your back pocket to get on with the business of providing for a family.”