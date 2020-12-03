Lebo Mashile weighs in on single mothers needing a community to help raise a child

Poet Lebo Mashile took to social media to highlight how mothers are left out of the equation when it comes to feminist conversations.

This comes after a user had Twitter divided on whether friends should help single mothers out when it comes to raising their children. With opinions on the matter swirling about the internet, the renowned poet weighed in on the chat.

Lebo pointed out that despite the world increasingly having more feminist dialogue, issues mothers face are often neglected.

“It amazes me that we have evolved in our feminist conversations (& I mean the amazing people I follow on here) to be inclusive of people with disabilities, people of varying genders & sexual orientations, & sex workers, but mothers are still on their own. Why? Who taught us?” said Lebo.