Levels! Khanyi Mbau collaborates with Beats By Dre

It appears that things are looking up for Khanyi, who earlier this year complained about being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic which led her to downgrade her massive house into a luxurious apartment.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August, Khanyi said the Covid-19 lockdown and the economic fallout it has brought led to her writing off any chance of a proper income this year.

The reality TV star and businesswoman, who has her own range of gin, I Am Khanyi, said the ban on alcohol sales and closure of the entertainment industry left her struggling.

“It has affected me mentally, financially and spiritually. It has been such a challenging and difficult time for me. It has made things hard for me in terms of my career and with my gin. I couldn’t sell or advertise my alcohol. It meant no income for the rest of the year.”

She said she had seen many in the industry move back to their parents' homes, or plead with friends and family to help them keep food on the table.