LISTEN | Faith Nketsi finally shares what happened to her rap career & that deal with DJ Maphorisa
Music video vixen and Have Faith reality TV star Faith Nketsi has admitted that her rap career was never going to last after she discovered it was “way harder” than it seemed, but she's proud of herself for giving it a go.
The reality TV star made this and many other revelations on the second season of her reality show and spoke to TshisaLIVE about her reasons for being brutally honest with her fans about both her wins and losses.
Faith opened up about her “failed” attempt to be a rapper.
Here is what she had to say:
“When I got signed to the record label (Maphorisa's) it was very clear that it was just something I was trying out. It was something that both me and Maphorisa were like, 'OK let's try to do this and see what will happen'.
“I mean, for me, I love hip hop, I always say that. When I got into it, same as season one (of her reality show) I didn't know what I was doing. But now I see that this is very time consuming and it needs a lot of passion and something that I can't really give to the music industry like that,” Faith said.
She said she quickly discovered that rapping in your car was different to actually getting in studio and producing your own rap music.
However, Faith gave Maphorisa credit for giving her “experiment” with hip hop music his all. She said even when they parted ways (her and the record label), as a businessman, Maphorisa still tried to convince her that something could come out of their arrangement. But Faith had already decided to give her time and attention to something else.
“I don't think it's in me any more and I don't have the time for it,” Faith explained.
Having set out to intentionally show Mzansi that there's more to her than meets the eye, the social media influencer, twerk queen and reality TV star vowed to deliver more depth on the second season of her reality show and her fans are living for it.
“The second season is definitely different, it's a different vibe and is all about me, in the sense that I open up a lot more and the same goes for everyone else on the show.”
Faith shared that the break between the first and second season helped her a great deal in deciding that she had short-changed her fans and needed to do better.
“I feel like the first season didn't really allow fans to know me and the fact that there's more to me that meets the eye, but that is partially my fault because I wasn't really comfortable.”
The reality TV star admitted that she feels part of the reason her first season didn't deliver as people expected may have been because she didn't really “know what she was doing”.
“You know sometimes you don't really wanna cause unnecessary attention to yourself. But, I heard the cries from people on social media (that I was too closed up) and I understood where they were coming from. Like they would see one person on Instagram and then see a completely different person on the reality show and so they also felt like I wasn't opening up. But, I knew that I wasn't opening up because I wasn't comfortable. So I went back, sat down and 'OK, I'm gonna put my all in it and just see what happens' for the second season.”
