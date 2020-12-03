LISTEN | Faith Nketsi finally shares what happened to her rap career & that deal with DJ Maphorisa

Having set out to intentionally show Mzansi that there's more to her than meets the eye, the social media influencer, twerk queen and reality TV star vowed to deliver more depth on the second season of her reality show and her fans are living for it.

“The second season is definitely different, it's a different vibe and is all about me, in the sense that I open up a lot more and the same goes for everyone else on the show.”

Faith shared that the break between the first and second season helped her a great deal in deciding that she had short-changed her fans and needed to do better.

“I feel like the first season didn't really allow fans to know me and the fact that there's more to me that meets the eye, but that is partially my fault because I wasn't really comfortable.”

The reality TV star admitted that she feels part of the reason her first season didn't deliver as people expected may have been because she didn't really “know what she was doing”.

“You know sometimes you don't really wanna cause unnecessary attention to yourself. But, I heard the cries from people on social media (that I was too closed up) and I understood where they were coming from. Like they would see one person on Instagram and then see a completely different person on the reality show and so they also felt like I wasn't opening up. But, I knew that I wasn't opening up because I wasn't comfortable. So I went back, sat down and 'OK, I'm gonna put my all in it and just see what happens' for the second season.”

Have Faith airs on channel 130 MTV at 9.30pm on Mondays.