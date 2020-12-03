Master KG celebrates 143 million Spotify streams: 'It's been a great year'

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG continues to rake in those wins, his latest achievement being a whopping 143 million streams on Spotify this year.

Master KG took to Twitter to express his gratitude to everyone who had shown his song love on the music-streaming platform.

“It's been a great year. Managed to do 143 million streams on Spotify. Big thanks to everyone who made this possible,” he said.

Spotify added more stats that proved the influence of the Limpopo-born artist and his hit song which features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.

The 143 million streams came from 18.5 million listeners and the hit song was listened to over a period of 9.6 million hours across 92 countries!