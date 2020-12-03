TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Manaka Ranaka on why she's pledged to break the silence on GBV

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 December 2020 - 15:00
Manaka Ranaka has encouraged SA men and women to break their silence on GBV.
Image: Via Manaka Ranaka's Instagram

Wearing digitally created blue-eye bruises and another blue-black mark next to her mouth, Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka has pledged to break the silence around GBV, explaining that the silence allows the violence to continue.

Taking to her Instagram in partnership with the People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) organisation, the actress made the call to her followers to speak out against GBV and report violations of women and children that happen around them.

Manaka said in a video that she pledges to always use her voice.

“I pledge to break the silence around gender-based violence because all the silence just allows the violence to continue and all the scars and wounds on the inside do not heal. I will call out and report any violence or abuse that happens around me and where it goes, let it be to justice,” she begins her video.

Manaka added that statistics showed that phone calls made to GBV helplines had tripled, since the initial lockdown was implemented.

She said it was important for people to speak out and promised that she would shout at the top of her lungs until the “silent pandemic” of GBV was no more.

“I will also cry out for women. Until not one more woman in this land, falls to this silent pandemic ever again.”

Watch Manaka's full pledge below:

This is not the first time the actress has spoken out against gender-based violence and related issues. Her Instagram TL is filled with posts where she slams perpetrators and often reminds males to check their privilege.

Earlier this year, Manaka reposted a Tik Tok video shot by comedian Mpho Popps and his girlfriend and social media influencer Roseann Hall, also known as Golden Rose.

In the video, which was part of that “put a finger down if” viral trend, the couple tried to illustrate male privilege and how women in SA are generally living in fear.

Manaka weighed in on the topic.

“Check your male privilege gents ... And stop telling us we know why you kill us and our children. Stop telling us if we stop a, b and c or 1, 2, and 3 we wouldn't be killed! As if you're being killed for x, y and z,” Manaka said.

Watch the video below:

