WATCH | Manaka Ranaka on why she's pledged to break the silence on GBV

Wearing digitally created blue-eye bruises and another blue-black mark next to her mouth, Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka has pledged to break the silence around GBV, explaining that the silence allows the violence to continue.

Taking to her Instagram in partnership with the People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa) organisation, the actress made the call to her followers to speak out against GBV and report violations of women and children that happen around them.

Manaka said in a video that she pledges to always use her voice.

“I pledge to break the silence around gender-based violence because all the silence just allows the violence to continue and all the scars and wounds on the inside do not heal. I will call out and report any violence or abuse that happens around me and where it goes, let it be to justice,” she begins her video.

Manaka added that statistics showed that phone calls made to GBV helplines had tripled, since the initial lockdown was implemented.

She said it was important for people to speak out and promised that she would shout at the top of her lungs until the “silent pandemic” of GBV was no more.

“I will also cry out for women. Until not one more woman in this land, falls to this silent pandemic ever again.”

Watch Manaka's full pledge below: