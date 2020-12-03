WATCH | SA gets a front-row seat into Lebo M’s life through new reality series

It's the moment Mzansi has been waiting for, a front-row seat into the life of one of SA's faves, internationally acclaimed Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake, through his new reality show, Lebo M - Coming Home on Showmax.

The Grammy award-winning songwriter's new show takes viewers behind the scenes of his illustrious career, while lifting the lid on his family life.

The 10-part series sees Lebo M recounting his journey through Hollywood.

Though hesitant at first to let the cameras into his personal life, Lebo expressed how he realised the value of his life being on the small screen.

“I was initially sceptical about a reality show. But having recently learnt no-one really knows who am in SA, my beloved home country of birth, I’ve become romantic about opening up and having my fans and audience here hang out with Angela and my children via this conversation in 10 episodes,” Lebo M said.

Viewers also get to see his life on a Blair Atholl equestrian estate with wife Angela Ngani-Casara, his mother and four of his nine children, Lulo, Letti, Mthunzi and Ketso.

The world-renowned producer and composer also took to Instagram and shared a snippet from the show.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: