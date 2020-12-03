'Yizo Yizo' actor’s daughter, Doja Cat, makes Forbes Under 30 list

US rapper Doja Cat made it onto the prestigious Forbes Under 30 list in North America, and Mzansi couldn't help but stan.

Doja is the daughter of Yizo Yizo actor Dumisani Dlamini and even though they've had an estranged relationship, Mzansi has claimed her as one of its own.

The US-born superstar made international entertainment headlines when the news was announced earlier this week. Doja, whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini, joins 600 other influential young achievers across the globe who are being honoured by the financial magazine.

The rapper was born and raised in Los Angeles and earned the honour due to the huge success of her 2019 album, Hot Pink.

Forbes called Doja “one of the top breakout stars of 2020”.