TshisaLIVE

'Yizo Yizo' actor’s daughter, Doja Cat, makes Forbes Under 30 list

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 December 2020 - 10:00
Rapper Doja Cat made the Forbes Under 30 list.
Rapper Doja Cat made the Forbes Under 30 list.
Image: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

US rapper Doja Cat made it onto the prestigious Forbes Under 30 list in North America, and Mzansi couldn't help but stan. 

Doja is the daughter of Yizo Yizo actor Dumisani Dlamini and even though they've had an estranged relationship, Mzansi has claimed her as one of its own. 

The US-born superstar made international entertainment headlines when the news was announced earlier this week. Doja, whose real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini, joins 600 other influential young achievers across the globe who are being honoured by the financial magazine.

The rapper was born and raised in Los Angeles and earned the honour due to the huge success of her 2019 album, Hot Pink.

Forbes called Doja “one of the top breakout stars of 2020”.

Mzansi first found out Doja had “African” roots when her father and popular veteran actor Dumisani told TshisaLIVE three years ago.

Dumisani told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview in 2017 that after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up he decided to stay in the States, where he fell in love with a Jewish-American woman called Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, and started a family.

They had two children together, one of whom has turned out to be the well known rapper.

“Beautiful girl (who goes by) the name Doja Cat, she's singing with Nicki Minaj. If you google you will see, it's D. O. J. A. C. A. T, she's one of the best singers now in America. That's my daughter,” Dumisani said.

Dumisani Dlamini's daughter is flying the flag high in the States

Like most doting dads, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini lights up with pride when he speaks about the waves his daughter, Doja Cat is making in the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

The star achieved success after her song Mooo gained popularity on the internet.

However, Doja had been hustling long before then and uploaded her first song to SoundCloud at 16 in 2013. A year later, she signed with Kemosabe/RCA.

Her single Say So catapulted her career as it garnered half a billion Spotify plays. She's since earned MTV's 2020 PUSH Best New Artist Award and a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Here are some tweets reacting to some of Doja's big achievements.

READ MORE

'Unapologetically black, opposite of Doja Cat’ - Nas sparks outrage over 'colourism' diss

Yizo Yizo star's daughter is out here catching disses from rap veterans.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

WATCH | Halala! Doja Cat wins VMA for best new artist

'Yizo Yizo' star's estranged daughter scoops one of the biggest awards in world music.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Doja Cat: People said I was black when I had a number 1, but now the same people say I'm white?

Doja Cat put her haters straight.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

'I have black features'- Doja Cat slams 'racist' claims and addresses body shaming

"You're taking my features and you're sh**ting on them. Which are what features? Exactly. I have black hair, I have black skin, I have black features ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie and Shona Ferguson melt over their youngest going to her matric farewell TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! 65-year-old 'Muvhango' actress Vho Masindi earns a PhD TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Maphorisa & Kabza De Small flex with stack of US dollar bills & the net ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'It needs my intervention': Somizi on a mission to find Tito Mboweni after ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X