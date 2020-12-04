TshisaLIVE

Actress Ama Qamata bags first international nod: I’m honestly speechless

Her work on Blood & Water got noticed by the Series Brasil Awards

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 December 2020 - 10:00
Ama Qamata, right, seen here with Thabang Molaba, plays Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood & Water'.
Image: Lindsey Appolis

Blood and Water actress Ama Qamata has scored her first international nomination at the Series Brasil Awards (#SBAwards) in the category Atriz Revelação Do Ano (Actress Revelation of the Year).

The star took to Twitter to express her joy, adding that this nod was a great way for her to start her festive season.

“What a great way to start the festive season, my first international nomination! I’m honestly speechless, all I can say is thank you Brazil,” an excited Ama said.

Ama is up against nine other international stars including Odley Jean of Netflix's Grand Army fame and Shelby Flannery, famous for her role in The 100.

The actress, whose debut role as Puleng Khumalo in Blood and Water, got her noticed across the world, asked Mzansi to help her bring the award back home.

“This one is coming home guys. Please vote for me y’all,” she added.

Ama is currently part of Mzansi Magic's show Gomora. However, the cast and crew of Blood and Water has already started shooting the much-anticipated season two.

The Blood and Water series is Netflix SA's second original series after Queen Sono (starring actress Pearl Thusi) and is directed by the brilliant Nosipho Dumisa.

Fans gave the series a thumbs up for the amazing mix of veteran actors and new faces from the industry. They love the storyline, which most viewers quickly likened to the famous Zephany Nurse story.

Blood and Water is a drama about a youngster who uncovers a dark family secret.

Actors Thabang Molaba, Natasha Thahane, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Gail Mabalane and newcomer Ama got a lot of personal shoutouts from fans of the series for their amazing work.

