Boity on her EP '4436', guidance from her ancestors and normalising snuff

Rapper and media personality Boity has just released her first-ever EP titled 4436 and she says she owes her thanks to her lineage.

The star dropped the highly-anticipated EP on Friday and, speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity said the recording was taking it back to the 90s. She said the project drew inspiration from her childhood to the Boity we know and love today.

“4436 was the number of the house that my grandparents lived in. Basically, that's where I was born and raised in Potchefstroom. I wanted to dedicate this project to something that I think is the core of my foundation.

“The EP narrative is every part of me. Whether it's the part of me that is deeply rooted in Potch, whether it is the character Boity who I've created in the entertainment industry: it's all-rounded inspo from my life,” said Boity.

The hitmaker also spoke on how she was shocked that her ancestors encouraged and guided her towards the rap game. Being a spiritual healer herself, she said she is thankful for her successes.

“I assumed that I was just going to do one song and that was it. They shocked me in terms of how much they gave for this project.

“I am grateful for what the ancestors, god and the universe have done for me. It took me by complete surprise that this music journey has so much in store for me. Basically, my ancestors shocked the hell out of me,” Boity said.

Though she has received backlash in the past, Boity was candid about her use of snuff. The #OwnYourThrone hitmaker said it's refreshing to see people being more accepting of her practices. Especially since using snuff is also connected to her spirituality.

“I do it in regular public spaces. Also, I couldn't be bothered about anyone spotting me in my traditionally healing space. People are more open to it now. They are more at ease around the concept of traditional healing, it's not as intense as it was a couple of years ago. It's really cool, that people are like 'OK' and keep it moving,” Boity said.