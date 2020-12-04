TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest on AKA boxing match: 'I can't wait to get in the ring with small boy'

04 December 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest speaks about his love for boxing.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Hip-hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has revealed he's found something he equally loves as much as rapping and dancing — boxing.

With his much-awaited ring fight with arch-nemesis AKA just a signature away, the rapper shared how he was improving by the day and can't wait to get in the ring with the “small boy”. 

He took to Twitter and expressed how because of the ring fight, he now has a love for boxing.

Mufasa also expressed how he plans to knock AKA out with his much-improved boxing skills.

That's if he doesn't run. All that talk over the years is about to cost you a lotta pain boy. Sign!” he said urging the Supa Mega to seal the boxing match deal.

AKA first brought up the fight in a series of tweets earlier this year.

He posted a video on Twitter of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag, writing: “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.

“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. 10 rounds ... EFC ... winner takes all.”

At first Mufasa appeared to reject the offer but later agreed.

We need to meet in the ring. That's all I want. It's too late for apologies,” Cassper commented on Speedsta's Metro FM show.

Though not fully confirmed, Cass and AKA's ring fight is set to take place in March next year at the Dome in Johannesburg.

In a conversation with a tweep earlier this year who questioned Cassper about the reasons why he and the Supa Mega were going to have a full-blown boxing match, Mufassa explained it was due to his approach in the past which had been to avoid confrontation, adding that he has to keep things professional and can't be taking to the streets with his fights.

“That's not good for the money papa. I got contracts with very big brands who don't wanna associate themselves with that kind of behaviour. I am a whole idol!

“What am I doing fighting like a hooligan in the street? A whole Cassper Nyovest saying 'after school is after school'? Nah,” Cassper replied.

