Lasizwe reacts to Ramaphosa’s speech: They should ban EC from travel

Reality TV star Lasizwe has shared a rather unpopular opinion of the action he feels the president ought to take to deal with the Covid-19 “resurgence” in the Eastern Cape and to stop it from affecting the rest of the country.

Lasizwe joined thousands of people who reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Thursday night regarding the resurgence of Covid-19. One of the biggest points from Ramaphosa's speech was him declaring Nelson Mandela Bay a hotspot based on the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape.

The reality star said he feels that the president should have imposed harder restrictions on the province as a whole.

“My thing is they should ban Eastern Cape from travel cause I believe people will want to travel and they will spread the virus, what do you think?” he asked on his Twitter account.

Actor Siv Ngesi was one of the people who responded to Lasizwe, saying the reality TV star doesn't know Xhosas.

“Sounds like you don’t know Xhosas! No-one tells us what to do!” Siv said.