Lasizwe reacts to Ramaphosa’s speech: They should ban EC from travel
Reality TV star Lasizwe has shared a rather unpopular opinion of the action he feels the president ought to take to deal with the Covid-19 “resurgence” in the Eastern Cape and to stop it from affecting the rest of the country.
Lasizwe joined thousands of people who reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Thursday night regarding the resurgence of Covid-19. One of the biggest points from Ramaphosa's speech was him declaring Nelson Mandela Bay a hotspot based on the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape.
The reality star said he feels that the president should have imposed harder restrictions on the province as a whole.
“My thing is they should ban Eastern Cape from travel cause I believe people will want to travel and they will spread the virus, what do you think?” he asked on his Twitter account.
Actor Siv Ngesi was one of the people who responded to Lasizwe, saying the reality TV star doesn't know Xhosas.
“Sounds like you don’t know Xhosas! No-one tells us what to do!” Siv said.
My thing is they should ban Eastern Cape from travel cause I believe people will want to travel and they will spread the virus, what do you think? #cyrilramaphosa— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 3, 2020
Sounds like you don’t know Xhosas! No one tells us what to do! https://t.co/ypXCF5rOkz— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) December 4, 2020
While a few people agreed that a general ban on interprovincial travel over the festivities may help the country as a whole later, they admitted that they wanted to see their families and therefore wanted to be free to travel.
Other people reacted to the president's “family meeting” from a place of relief, because before his actual speech tweeps feared that the president might ban alcohol or send the country back to the more “hectic” levels of lockdown.
Here are some of the reactions on the TL:
Initiation schools right now ...! Hade bafethu, no one is becoming a man this year , next time neh . pic.twitter.com/nShE3aNIfF— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) December 3, 2020
With the curfew at 10pm do we still call them big days? I say , welcome to the small days we’re officially in #DezembaLite 🔥🔥🔥 Let’s #UnlockSummer responsibly with @castlelitesa ❄️ #ExtraCold#UnlockSummer#DrinkResponsibly— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) December 3, 2020
🔞 pic.twitter.com/QPDVt6MG6r