TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe reacts to Ramaphosa’s speech: They should ban EC from travel

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 December 2020 - 12:00
Reality TV star Lasizwe thinks Eastern Cape should be banned from travelling after NMB is declared a Covid-19 hotspot.
Reality TV star Lasizwe thinks Eastern Cape should be banned from travelling after NMB is declared a Covid-19 hotspot.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

Reality TV star Lasizwe has shared a rather unpopular opinion of the action he feels the president ought to take to deal with the Covid-19 “resurgence” in the Eastern Cape and to stop it from affecting the rest of the country.

Lasizwe joined thousands of people who reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Thursday night regarding the resurgence of Covid-19. One of the biggest points from Ramaphosa's speech was him declaring Nelson Mandela Bay a hotspot based on the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape.

The reality star said he feels that the president should have imposed harder restrictions on the province as a whole.

My thing is they should ban Eastern Cape from travel cause I believe people will want to travel and they will spread the virus, what do you think?” he asked on his Twitter account.

Actor Siv Ngesi was one of the people who responded to Lasizwe, saying the reality TV star doesn't know Xhosas.

“Sounds like you don’t know Xhosas! No-one tells us what to do!” Siv said.

While a few people agreed that a general ban on interprovincial travel over the festivities may help the country as a whole later, they admitted that they wanted to see their families and therefore wanted to be free to travel.

Other people reacted to the president's “family meeting” from a place of relief, because before his actual speech tweeps feared that the president might ban alcohol or send the country back to the more “hectic” levels of lockdown.

Here are some of the reactions on the TL:

READ MORE

RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses the nation as Covid-19 cases spike

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Thursday night, as Covid-19 infections surge in two provinces.
Politics
16 hours ago

16 Days of Activism: Siv Ngesi joins calls for sex offenders list to be made public

Siv Ngesi has called for the national register for sex offenders to be made available
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'This virus doesn't take a holiday': Ramaphosa tells SA to stay dedicated during festive season

The time for caution is now, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday night as he warned the country about a Covid-19 resurgence during the festive ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Not Again! Lasizwe claps back at homophobic troll after posting a drag look

The hate is like water off a duck's back for Lasizwe!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Faith Nketsi finally shares what happened to her rap career & that ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Fans thrilled as Sonto gets her way & Mahlasela gets a bullet in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star TshisaLIVE
  4. Connie and Shona Ferguson melt over their youngest going to her matric farewell TshisaLIVE
  5. Criselda Kananda on living with HIV for 22 years: 'This year for the first time ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X