Mzansi reacts to Master KG making it onto Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist
It's official, this December the whole world is going to be chanting, “Master, Master KG” as the hitmaker continues to solidify his name internationally by making it onto American rapper and business mogul Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist.
It has been a phenomenal year for the Jerusalema hitmaker who has been collecting win after win each week.
From reeling in a whopping 143 million streams on Spotify this year, along with winning eight prestigious awards, it's no wonder Jay Z and his team were left to do the noble thing of adding Master KG to their fire 2020 playlist.
Being on a winning streak, Master KG took to Twitter and uttered how “amazing” it was that his international banger, Jerusalema, had made Jay Z's list.
Jay Z Added Jerusalema on His Playlist Amazing!!! https://t.co/zdsELyuzHl— Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) December 3, 2020
The hitmaker also revealed on Thursday evening that he was dropping a new song at midnight, leaving tweeps stanning even more at the man that is, Master KG.
With Tidal being known for being at the top tier of streaming services, tweeps were left with no choice but to stan on Master KG's latest win.
Here are some of their reactions:
Why's that amazing you? Dude you're a celebrity, you're like Jay Z to us Haibo. pic.twitter.com/dNQi4SRMOp— Jay Chuene (@jay_Chueney) December 3, 2020
So @Twitter is just seriously pretending like they don't know you? Can they verify you already! Or they have and I'm following the wrong Master KG?— Thuli Thulz (@thulithulz_dj) December 3, 2020
After bagging eight awards in the past few weeks, Master KG spoke about how he felt being nominated for yet another prestigious award.
He took to his Twitter last week to express his gratitude at being selected among Africa's very best talent to contest for the Best African Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards.
“Nominated at this year's #MOBOAwards. Damn, so blessed to be part of this,” the DJ tweeted before asking his fans to vote for him.
The MOBO Awards are known as UK’s biggest celebration of black music and culture. They will take place on December 9, live-streamed for the very first time on YouTube.