ProVerb nominated for a seat on Southern African Music Rights organisation board

Talk about ending the year off with a bang! Idols SA presenter and rapper ProVerb could soon be taking up one of the seats on the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board.

The musician revealed the exciting news on social media, saying he'd be honoured to be a part of a board that deals with artists and rights in the music industry.

ProVerb added that he was keen to learn the business and, if picked for the position, would implement some changes.

“Privileged to be amongst the Nominees for @SAMROMusic Board Membership. Keen to learn the ropes, introduce some new ideas and hopefully effect some change.”

The rapper said that if he was successful, he would be excited to be part of some positive change in the music industry.