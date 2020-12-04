ProVerb nominated for a seat on Southern African Music Rights organisation board
Talk about ending the year off with a bang! Idols SA presenter and rapper ProVerb could soon be taking up one of the seats on the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board.
The musician revealed the exciting news on social media, saying he'd be honoured to be a part of a board that deals with artists and rights in the music industry.
ProVerb added that he was keen to learn the business and, if picked for the position, would implement some changes.
“Privileged to be amongst the Nominees for @SAMROMusic Board Membership. Keen to learn the ropes, introduce some new ideas and hopefully effect some change.”
The rapper said that if he was successful, he would be excited to be part of some positive change in the music industry.
Pro has always been keen to learn, last year, he revealed he was going back to school.
He took to Twitter to reveal that he had completed his fourth module, in between hosting the biggest singing competition in the country.
“Module 4 done. It is never too late to get started on a new path of success. You can shape your life the way you want it to be by putting in the work on a daily basis.”
The rapper is known for wearing many hats in the entertainment industry and is proof that hard work pays off.
Considered a legend in the rap community, last year, Pro celebrated 14 years since the release date of his debut album, The Book of ProVerb, and commemorated his journey in the entertainment industry.