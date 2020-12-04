TshisaLIVE

ProVerb nominated for a seat on Southern African Music Rights organisation board

04 December 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
ProVerb is nominated to join SA Music Rights Organisation board.
ProVerb is nominated to join SA Music Rights Organisation board.
Image: Via/ Proverb

Talk about ending the year off with a bang! Idols SA presenter and rapper ProVerb could soon be taking up one of the seats on the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board.

The musician revealed the exciting news on social media, saying he'd be honoured to be a part of a board that deals with artists and rights in the music industry.

ProVerb added that he was keen to learn the business and, if picked for the position, would implement some changes.

“Privileged to be amongst the Nominees for @SAMROMusic Board Membership. Keen to learn the ropes, introduce some new ideas and hopefully effect some change.”

The rapper said that if he was successful, he would be excited to be part of some positive  change in the music industry.

Pro has always been keen to learn, last year, he revealed he was going back to school.

He took to Twitter to reveal that he had completed his fourth module, in between hosting the biggest singing competition in the country.

“Module 4 done. It is never too late to get started on a new path of success. You can shape your life the way you want it to be by putting in the work on a daily basis.”

The rapper is known for wearing many hats in the entertainment industry and is proof that hard work pays off.

Considered a legend in the rap community, last year, Pro celebrated 14 years since the release date of his debut album, The Book of ProVerb, and commemorated his journey in the entertainment industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

ProVerb: 'I'm not special, life happened to me too, just like everybody else'

The star was candid about the mental health struggles he faced while filming 'Idols SA' in 2019
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | Zodwa gives 'Gomora' fans another iconic remix of a proverb & they love it!

"Zodwa really said "you can't judge a cover by its book without a plastic', and I saw sparks because it made soooo much sense," one tweep wrote.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

ProVerb shows appreciation to DJ Fresh for 2003 radio gig

One of the highlights of ProVerb's career is working for YFM, thanks to DJ Fresh.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I wanted to end it all’: ProVerb gets candid in tell-all memoir

To many South Africans, he has the world at his feet. But former rapper and Idols SA host ProVerb has revealed harrowing details of his deep ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Fans thrilled as Sonto gets her way & Mahlasela gets a bullet in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Faith Nketsi finally shares what happened to her rap career & that ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Mshoza’s tombstone and Rasta’s final painting of the kwaito star TshisaLIVE
  4. Connie and Shona Ferguson melt over their youngest going to her matric farewell TshisaLIVE
  5. Criselda Kananda on living with HIV for 22 years: 'This year for the first time ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X