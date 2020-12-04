WATCH | Jessica Nkosi urges people to 'break the silence' against GBV with heartfelt poem

To commemorate the 16 Days of Activism campaign, actress Jessica Nkosi has penned a poem for all the women and girls who have or are suffering any form of gender-based violence at the hands of men.

The actress took to Twitter and shared a video of herself looking rather beaten up with the help of make-up, pleading for the silence around GVB to be broken.

“I plead to break the silence around gender-based violence. I will break the silence with my words that are my deeds that scream stop! No matter where I am or who I am with until abuse has no place in this land.

“I will raise my voice to tell men that it is not OK and raise children to know better.”

Jessica emphasised that no matter what, she plans to stand for women who are suffering any form of gender-based violence and will make sure that if she ever witnesses any abuse, she will report it.

“I will raise words of equal rights to women's ears so that together they will say, 'I will not take this violence!'

“And where it is taken let it be to justice for abuse that others do not see will not go unreported by me. I will cry out for each and every woman until not one more falls to the silent pandemic. I will not fall silent ever again!”