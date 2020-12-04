TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Pink 'honoured' to collab with Ndlovu Youth Choir

This rendition of the popular song will leave you with goosebumps

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
04 December 2020 - 06:30

SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir continues to make waves overseas, this week releasing a song with global pop superstar Pink.

The choir, which last week debuted a song for Netflix's hit Christmas film Jingle Jangle, teamed up with Pink for a rendition of A Million Dreams, as part of a Unicef Changemaker 2020 fundraiser.

The song, from 2017's The Greatest Showman, has been remixed several times over the past three years.

The choir recorded their part of the song in their home province of Limpopo, while Pink recorded hers in LA.

“It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of A Million Dreams. Though we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by Unicef’s life-saving mission of putting children first,” Pink said.

The song amassed 73,000 views on YouTube in a little over 48 hours and has begun to gain traction on social media.

The choir said the collaboration showed that distance did not matter when making good music.

“Again, the incredible power of music has proved that distance doesn't matter when you unite to make something beautiful,” the choir said.

“Pink, we may not have met but our spirits have joined together in song.”

