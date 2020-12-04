WATCH | SK and brother Abdul Khoza on starring in the action-packed 'Kings Of Joburg' together

Since showing off their stellar acting skills in two of Mzansi's popular telenovelasy, brothers and actors SK and Abdul Khoza are over the moon to finally be acting together in an African action-packed series, Kings Of Joburg, which premiered on Netflix on December 4.

Kings Of Joburg is a six-part series that delves into legacy building, fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and the effects of crime and African masculinity on families and society at large.

In celebration of the series making its debut on Netflix, SK took to Instagram and shared a video in which he's seen making a toast with his brother Abdul and three friends at their private screening.

"We're making history not only on TV, but we're making history as brothers. We are the Khoza brothers who are from Kwa-Zulu Natal. Now, we're taking Africa to the world, baby. I want to take this opportunity to say that tomorrow we will officially be internationally known as the Kings Of Joburg."