Lerato Kganyago on how she 'used to compromise' herself in promoter negotiations

“Now if requirements are not met, I excuse myself. It’s hard but that’s the only way people will respect what you do,” wrote Lerato.

05 December 2020 - 10:00
Radio host Lerato Kganyago says she has had experience in the past with promotors taking advantage of her.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Media personality and radio host Lerato Kganyago took to Twitter to call out dodgy show promoters, saying she has fallen victim to them in the past.

This was after singer-songwriter Zonke apologised to fans at her latest concert for an hour-long audio issue that left attendees and fans disappointed.

Picking up on the video, Lerato K went on a Twitter rant about the possibility of the promoters being to blame for the situation. The star said this was unfair on Zonke and the technical difficulties could not be ignored.

Promoters sometimes take advantage. They booked her knowing her requirements via the tech rider but wanted to compromise her. She is unhappy, her fans are unhappy, now sound and the rest of the equipment is damaged ... something that could have been avoided. NOT FAIR,” Lerato tweeted.

After a peep shared some advice about not compromising your principles, Lerato shared her experiences of when she was still a young performer.

She said she used to compromise herself when it came to agreements with promoters.  

“I’m learning this as I go ... I used to compromise myself SO MUCH, and it would come back and bite me. Now if requirements are not met, I excuse myself. It’s hard but that’s the only way people will respect what you do,” wrote Lerato.

The DJ has openly criticised members of the entertainment industry in the past. Lerato shared her views on what she calls “industry girls”, saying that they go to school for recruiting others to join their “inherited beef”. 

Though she didn't clarify who exactly she was talking about, she said she had some girls in mind to tag! 

When the #OpenTheIndustry debate filled up our TLs, Lerato shaded celebrities who didn't speak up on the movement.

Taking to Twitter, she lambasted stars for being silent on the matter, after a tweep suggested that the famous don't speak up because they aren't part of the problem when it comes to gatekeeping the industry.

“No boo! Let me tell you the truth, they are silent since they don’t give a damn about you all, and they still going to be taking more gigs,” wrote Lerato.

