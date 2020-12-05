Lerato Kganyago on how she 'used to compromise' herself in promoter negotiations

Media personality and radio host Lerato Kganyago took to Twitter to call out dodgy show promoters, saying she has fallen victim to them in the past.

This was after singer-songwriter Zonke apologised to fans at her latest concert for an hour-long audio issue that left attendees and fans disappointed.

Picking up on the video, Lerato K went on a Twitter rant about the possibility of the promoters being to blame for the situation. The star said this was unfair on Zonke and the technical difficulties could not be ignored.

“Promoters sometimes take advantage. They booked her knowing her requirements via the tech rider but wanted to compromise her. She is unhappy, her fans are unhappy, now sound and the rest of the equipment is damaged ... something that could have been avoided. NOT FAIR,” Lerato tweeted.