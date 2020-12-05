LOL! Nadia Nakai says Bloemfontein has beautiful women but not men ...
Practice hitmaker Nadia Nakai took to Twitter to praise the women of Bloemfontein but there was no room left for love for the men — and here's why!
The star, who is often vocal about her opinions on gender in SA, weighed in on the battle of the sexes in the city of Bloemfontein.
Tweeting live on location, Nadia said that men are spoilt for choice when it comes to women, but not the other way around.
Sis basically said when it comes to looks women are 10s but the men aren't even on the scale.
“Bloem is always so fun! Men are blessed with women Tjo! Like damn ... spoilt for choice ... so many gorgeous women you can just bump into at groove! But the other way round! Ku-rough” Nadia tweeted.
The More Drugs hitmaker has been candid about her opinions on men in SA.
Earlier this year after defending herself from sexist trolls, the star made her views on the male gender very clear.
“Yoh! Women are going thru a lot in SA!!!!! Like how are you even supposed to recognise a good man when you’ve just been served sh*t?”
She has also spoken up on the gender discrimination that women face in the rap industry.
Nadia took to Twitter with a reminder that there are more than five female rappers in the game by spitting some bars.
“Patty Monroe, Assessa, Dee Koala, Hanna, Yugen Blakrok, Meg Mafia, Indigo Stella, Ms Supa, Nelz, Bizzcuit, Dope Saint Jude, StricklyBK! Check em out! There’s more than 5 of us ..."