LOL! Nadia Nakai says Bloemfontein has beautiful women but not men ...

Practice hitmaker Nadia Nakai took to Twitter to praise the women of Bloemfontein but there was no room left for love for the men — and here's why!

The star, who is often vocal about her opinions on gender in SA, weighed in on the battle of the sexes in the city of Bloemfontein.

Tweeting live on location, Nadia said that men are spoilt for choice when it comes to women, but not the other way around.

Sis basically said when it comes to looks women are 10s but the men aren't even on the scale.

“Bloem is always so fun! Men are blessed with women Tjo! Like damn ... spoilt for choice ... so many gorgeous women you can just bump into at groove! But the other way round! Ku-rough” Nadia tweeted.