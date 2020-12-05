TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo calls on the media to treat bereaved families with respect

05 December 2020 - 14:00
TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo calls on the media to do better when it comes to grieving families after the death of footballer Anele Ngcongca.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to call out the press for not treating the families of celebrities and the famous who have died with dignity and respect.

This comes after the controversy surrounding the death of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca.

After ministry of sport and recreation spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo announced details of the funeral and its cost, the internet was up in arms about how the information was communicated to the public.

Sundowns fans also called her out for including Anele's mother's personal information in her tweets. Sizwe Dhlomo also had a bone to pick with the situation as a whole.

The Kaya FM host lambasted the media.

“There is no dignity in how media treats grieving families in this country,” wrote Sizwe.

The star had fans praising him for his wisdom and taking on “the man” with his tweets.

Here are some of the reactions to Sizwe's comments:

The TL rabble-rouser is known for not holding back when it comes to his opinions.

On the topic of funerals, Sizwe has outlined ways in which he thinks funerals could work better.

In a tweet that had Twitter split, the star told fans that we should normalise not eating at funerals. Sizwe also said the length of the ceremonies needed to be shorter because then people wouldn't even get hungry!

“Normalise not eating at funerals. Also, normalise having short funerals so people don’t even get hungry,” he wrote.

X