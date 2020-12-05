Sizwe Dhlomo calls on the media to treat bereaved families with respect

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to call out the press for not treating the families of celebrities and the famous who have died with dignity and respect.

This comes after the controversy surrounding the death of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca.

After ministry of sport and recreation spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo announced details of the funeral and its cost, the internet was up in arms about how the information was communicated to the public.

Sundowns fans also called her out for including Anele's mother's personal information in her tweets. Sizwe Dhlomo also had a bone to pick with the situation as a whole.

The Kaya FM host lambasted the media.

“There is no dignity in how media treats grieving families in this country,” wrote Sizwe.