WATCH | Shona Ferguson surprises Connie with custom jacket celebrating their love!

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson surprised wifey Connie with a custom denim jacket for their 19th wedding anniversary.

Ferguson Films power couple Shona and Connie recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. With nearly two decades of marriage under their belts, it seems like the pair are still in the 'honeymoon' phase!

Taking to social media to celebrate their love, the actress thanked her beau for being by her side all these years.

“This life journey is super easy with you by my side. There is nothing we can’t take on together. I love you melaiti,” wrote Connie.

And though she received diamonds for the grand celebration, the star was also surprised with a custom jacket.

In a video posted to Instagram, Connie was seen excitedly accepting the special anniversary gift from the artist.

One the back of the jacket, Connie's face is seen with the words “You're fire”. The artist, Leeroy Cana, said he drew inspiration from the couple's romantic social media interaction.

Connie thanked both her Shona and the artist for his craftsmanship.

“I’m like a child on Christmas Day! Thank you for your well thought out gift! Perfect anniversary present! May God bless your hands, your work and your business! You’re awesome! I feel really loved and appreciated! Bless you bless you bless you!” wrote Connie.