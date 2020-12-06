TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo slams the Crown Gospel Awards after not bagging a win

“I know ... I’m going to come across as a sore loser and, at this point in time, I actually don’t care,” said Kelly.

06 December 2020 - 16:00
Kelly Khumalo says this was her first and last time submitting an entry to the Crown Gospel Awards.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly `Khumalo took to social media to call out the Crown Gospel Awards for snubbing her after not taking home a trophy on the night of the glitzy event.

Even though Kelly has said many times that she's not a gospel artist, but rather an artist who sometimes sings gospel, the singer was left in her feels when she didn't win an award for her song Esphambanweni, featuring Hlengiwe Mhlaba.

The star was nominated in the Best Gospel Song category and lost the award to Canaan Nyathi, whom she apparently deemed unworthy. In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram, the star questioned her loss to Canaan.

“I know ... I’m going to come across as a sore loser and, at this point in time, I actually don’t care. Can someone please balance me Esiphambanweni versus Baba Ziveze,” said Kelly.

She also took to Twitter with her displeasure for losing in a category she felt she deserved to win.

Esphambanweni Vs Baba Ziveze? Someone please balance me? I would have been OK with Jehova uzoyigcina impilo yami or Bawo Yiba nathi bazalwane musani ukuganga ngathi” said Kelly.

After a fan suggested that she stop submitting to the awards ceremony, the musician said that it would be her first and last time submitting for a nomination.

Many of Kelly's devoted fans were also upset with the outcome of the award ceremony.

See here:

Kelly has been candid about her music career and the part gospel music plays in it.

When speaking on her artistry in an interview with TshisaLIVE, she said that she doesn't consider herself a gospel artist.

On the contrary, she considers gospel as always being a part of her music.

“I have not made a move to gospel music. I have always had a gospel song on all my albums. I grew up in church. God has been a very significant part of my life. I am not a gospel artist and I don't think I will ever be a gospel artist. I am just an artist who sings gospel,” said Kelly at the time.

