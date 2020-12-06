Kelly Khumalo slams the Crown Gospel Awards after not bagging a win

Kelly `Khumalo took to social media to call out the Crown Gospel Awards for snubbing her after not taking home a trophy on the night of the glitzy event.

Even though Kelly has said many times that she's not a gospel artist, but rather an artist who sometimes sings gospel, the singer was left in her feels when she didn't win an award for her song Esphambanweni, featuring Hlengiwe Mhlaba.

The star was nominated in the Best Gospel Song category and lost the award to Canaan Nyathi, whom she apparently deemed unworthy. In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram, the star questioned her loss to Canaan.

“I know ... I’m going to come across as a sore loser and, at this point in time, I actually don’t care. Can someone please balance me Esiphambanweni versus Baba Ziveze,” said Kelly.

She also took to Twitter with her displeasure for losing in a category she felt she deserved to win.

“Esphambanweni Vs Baba Ziveze? Someone please balance me? I would have been OK with Jehova uzoyigcina impilo yami or Bawo Yiba nathi bazalwane musani ukuganga ngathi” said Kelly.