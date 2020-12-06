TshisaLIVE

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi recognised with international Women of Wonder award

06 December 2020 - 11:00
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is one of the recipients of the sixth annual international Women of Wonder awards.
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is one of the recipients of the sixth annual international Women of Wonder awards.
Image: Instagram/Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Black Mirror star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has been honoured with the international Panache Wonder of Women award.

The globally-coveted award, which has 50 recipients, celebrates the achievements of women of excellence and empowerment in various fields.

The star took to Instagram to gush about her big win, telling fans the award reminded her of her true purpose in life.

Honoured is an understatement. Being recognised globally as a woman of excellence and for my work in women empowerment is truly the confirmation I needed in my calling and purpose in leaving a legacy.” Nambitha wrote.

She dedicated the award to her family.

“Mama gave birth and raised a Woman of Wonder and daddy stays in awe of her. This win goes out to my family. The reason I am who I am today,” said Nambitha.

The actress has been making waves internationally.

She scored big this year after she landed a role in Beyoncé's Black Is King.

Nambitha is perhaps best known globally for her role as Tamara in the hit Netflix series Black Mirror.

In an interview with IOL, the star shared her excitement about her role in Black is King  and said she was the perfect fit for the job.

“The most amazing thing was the fact that I was handpicked. For me, God is always in control. I don’t think these are things that just happen. That was a role meant for me and everything that is to come is ready.” Nambitha said.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
