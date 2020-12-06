Nambitha Ben-Mazwi recognised with international Women of Wonder award

Black Mirror star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has been honoured with the international Panache Wonder of Women award.

The globally-coveted award, which has 50 recipients, celebrates the achievements of women of excellence and empowerment in various fields.

The star took to Instagram to gush about her big win, telling fans the award reminded her of her true purpose in life.

“Honoured is an understatement. Being recognised globally as a woman of excellence and for my work in women empowerment is truly the confirmation I needed in my calling and purpose in leaving a legacy.” Nambitha wrote.

She dedicated the award to her family.

“Mama gave birth and raised a Woman of Wonder and daddy stays in awe of her. This win goes out to my family. The reason I am who I am today,” said Nambitha.