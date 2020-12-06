Natasha Thahane's dad bought her Christmas clothes — the net can't help but SBWL
Blood & Water star Natasha Thahane was gifted clothing for this coming Christmas by her dad, and the Twitter thinks they are family goals!
Most of us look forward to the festive season of fun and joy, for the undisputed fave combo of jelly and custard plus the choice assorted biscuit selection, but tearing the price tags off new clothes is a top-tier African Christmas tradition.
Tweeps were filled with envy when Christmas came early for Natasha when she shared that she had receiving a whole new set of outfits for this festive season.
The star took to Twitter to let fans know that her father bought her and her younger sister Christmas clothing.
My dad bought my lil sister & I Christmas clothes 😍— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) December 1, 2020
Twitter was all up in their feels with this one! The amount of SBWL on her TL was a lot.
Tweeps were wishing their dads were back in the picture for 'present time'. Some tweeps even had to remind followers that this is Natasha's special moment.
Here are some of the hilarious and emotional reactions:
Guys don't get emotional,you now telling us sad things of u not having fathers n staff n remember Tasha e sa le ngwana...howww what's wrong with u mara— Hlogi Bapela (@MahlogonoloCol4) December 1, 2020
Ohh that's so sweet ❤️ I do miss my parents hey how I wish for such moments ubusisekile love it😍— Sindiswa (@Sindisw32080047) December 1, 2020
A king. No one is ever too old for this 🙏🏽 https://t.co/0kIcmY36a5— Donald Masilela (@Didaman01) December 1, 2020
Ladies you heard what she said:: " my Dad bought me Christmas clothes"— K A G I S O (@Tshehla_Kagi) December 1, 2020
NOT my Boyfriend bought me Christmas clothes
Lere etsa bo papa lona lena
Lemme apply some pressure on my parents🤭 https://t.co/JaaMO2nzRn— AuntyRichB (@kopanomokoena4) December 1, 2020
Sbwl. What I wouldn't give for a beautiful, loving father-daughter relationship. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/T3JSM8GxRi— no_extra_ranch (@ranch_no) December 1, 2020
The star is always big on family and lets her fans know that as well!
Earlier this year on her crown 25th birthday, Natasha had a huge bash to celebrate in style. Natasha treated her family and friends to a day of fabulousness and music from artists Donald and Ringo Madlingozi.
Even bestie Maps Maponyane was MC-ing that night.
In an adorable mother-daughter moment, The Garnier ambassador was “crowned” with a dazzling tiara by her mommy dearest on stage to commemorate the birthday of all birthdays.