Natasha Thahane's dad bought her Christmas clothes — the net can't help but SBWL

Blood & Water star Natasha Thahane was gifted clothing for this coming Christmas by her dad, and the Twitter thinks they are family goals!

Most of us look forward to the festive season of fun and joy, for the undisputed fave combo of jelly and custard plus the choice assorted biscuit selection, but tearing the price tags off new clothes is a top-tier African Christmas tradition.

Tweeps were filled with envy when Christmas came early for Natasha when she shared that she had receiving a whole new set of outfits for this festive season.

The star took to Twitter to let fans know that her father bought her and her younger sister Christmas clothing.