Pearl Thusi says women are the foundation of the country
"With all the storms, they’ve managed to keep this nation standing'
Actress and media personality reminded SA that women are the foundation of the nation despite the hardships they face.
Pearl said throughout history, and even in an extraordinarily hard year like 2020, the one constant has been that women are continuing to own it!
The actress reminded her followers of the immortal words of Queen Beyoncé: "Who runs the world? Girls!'
Pearl hopped on Twitter with a reminder about the girl power that has led Mzansi. The star said women are the rock who have guided SA through the dark, despite their own troubles.
“South African women are the foundation of this nation. With all the storms, they’ve managed to keep this nation standing” she wrote.
South African women are the foundation of this nation. With all the storms - they’ve managed to keep this nation standing ✊🏾— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) November 29, 2020
However, nothing from Pearl ever gets straight up love with no side hate, no matter how heartfelt the sentiment shares.
Tweeps filled her up her replies on cue with the hate. The trolls lambasted the star for her opinions, with some personal and even misogynistic says.
See for yourself:
You give yourselves way too much credit, queen. There's nothing special about what you do. It's your job. Get on with it. pic.twitter.com/Z7ykIZKS9F— Savage Ruthless (@SavageRuthles12) November 29, 2020
What are you saying pearl? Since this nation was founded we have the worst crop of women. pic.twitter.com/G4wp5wzdws— Kenny Baloi (@KennyBaloi) November 29, 2020
However, Pearl's stans anticipated the internet will come for the star for speaking her mind.
Here are some of those who defended her in the streets:
As I wait for the comments filled with jealousy and hatred. pic.twitter.com/zDgRamdzPn— Mandla-Onke Notyawa (@MandlaNotyawa) November 29, 2020
And we are forever grateful. God chose them to cry before Him for us. I can't imagine a society without women.— Christopher Sono (@SonoChristopher) November 29, 2020
Pearl has often been candid about her advocacy for women's and children's equality. Earlier this year, the star took to social media to commemorate Youth Day.
In an Instagram post, she highlighted how we need to genuinely shift our focus to women and children, the centre of the abuse crisis in SA
“The more things change, the more they stay the same. The powers that be may have changed, but the struggle continues.
"Women are killed. Police are still specifically violent with black people. Are we a generation willing to die for justice? Or are we willing to watch our fellow citizens, especially women and children, be abused and murdered by our very own?” said Pearl.