WATCH | Andile Ncube shows off his 83-year-old grandma’s singing skills

Sports presenter Andile Ncube showed the internet that talent runs in his blood with a video of his grandma singing.

For a long time, TV host Andile was known for being the biggest talent in his family. But no more! Move along Andile, your granny is definitely the star.

The former X-factor South Africa presenter took to Twitter with a video of his grandma singing a throwback hit song Obani Lababantu.

The star filmed his groovy grandma's sweet vocals for his fans and shared it on Twitter.

“Gee65, my 83-year-old grams accepts your challenge with this old school hit!” captioned the star.

Watch here: