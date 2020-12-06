WATCH | Andile Ncube shows off his 83-year-old grandma’s singing skills
Looks like Gee Six Five has serious competition
Sports presenter Andile Ncube showed the internet that talent runs in his blood with a video of his grandma singing.
For a long time, TV host Andile was known for being the biggest talent in his family. But no more! Move along Andile, your granny is definitely the star.
The former X-factor South Africa presenter took to Twitter with a video of his grandma singing a throwback hit song Obani Lababantu.
The star filmed his groovy grandma's sweet vocals for his fans and shared it on Twitter.
“Gee65, my 83-year-old grams accepts your challenge with this old school hit!” captioned the star.
Watch here:
Gee65 my 83 yr old grams accepts your challenge with this old school hit! #Manroe pic.twitter.com/FptC1Wda2n— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) November 26, 2020
The star is known for being a big family guy. Earlier this year, bae Sebabatso Mothibe announced she is expecting her first child with Andile.
In an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, the mommy-to-be said there is happiness on the way for their little family.
“We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us. Happiness is on the way,” captioned Sebabatso.
With a voice like that, let's hope we see your granny in the auditions for the 17th season of Idols, Andile!