TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Andile Ncube shows off his 83-year-old grandma’s singing skills

Looks like Gee Six Five has serious competition

06 December 2020 - 10:00
Andile Ncube's grandma has the voice of angel!
Andile Ncube's grandma has the voice of angel!
Image: Instagram/Andile Ncube

Sports presenter Andile Ncube showed the internet that talent runs in his blood with a video of his grandma singing.

For a long time, TV host Andile was known for being the biggest talent in his family. But no more! Move along Andile, your granny is definitely the star.

The former X-factor South Africa presenter took to Twitter with a video of his grandma singing a throwback hit song Obani Lababantu.

The star filmed his groovy grandma's sweet vocals for his fans and shared it on Twitter.

“Gee65, my 83-year-old grams accepts your challenge with this old school hit!” captioned the star.

Watch here:

The star is known for being a big family guy. Earlier this year, bae Sebabatso Mothibe announced she is expecting her first child with Andile.

In an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, the mommy-to-be said there is happiness on the way for their little family.

“We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us. Happiness is on the way,” captioned Sebabatso.

With a voice like that, let's hope we see your granny in the auditions for the 17th season of Idols, Andile!

Halala! Andile Ncube is going to be a dad again

"Happiness is on the way" for Andile Ncube and bae Sebabatso Mothibe.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

EFF hailed for paying their artists Covid-19 relief for the third month

"This is the third month where I’ve received an unexpected relief fund, and from the bottom of my heart, thank you!”
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | Andile Ncube did his Covid-19 test live on Insta and it looked 'eina!'

Everyone in the comment section agreed that it looked VERY uncomfortable!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi & Vusi Nova's song to their late moms overshadowed by clap back over ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi reacts to Master KG making it onto Jay Z’s Tidal 2020 playlist TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'uThando neS'thembu' fans gush over Abongwe’s sweet 16 party TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘Izangoma Zodumo’ fans left shook by how Khanyile blue-ticked ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zenande Mfenyana says her friends don't owe it to her to help raise her child TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X