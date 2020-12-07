Cassper Nyovest says the world is 'hurt' so 'it's every man for himself!'

AMN hitmaker Cassper Nyovest says he is his own hype man in a world full of negativity and hate.

One thing is for sure about our Doc Shebeleza star, nobody loves Cassper Nyovest like Cassper Nyovest! With the release of his director's debut with the music video Nokuthula and success of his album, the musician has been in high spirits.

Along with his usual pearls of wisdom, this week the star took to Twitter with some advice on his success. A user asked members of the Twitter republic if they celebrate both big and small wins in their lives.

Cassper responded with his guide to loving himself.

“I'm my biggest hype man and honestly that's the only way. The world is hurt so nobody has anything positive to say about you. Why rely on a world full of trauma. The conversation in your mind is the most important. It has helped me so much. I did that! I am a f*cking legend!” tweeted Cassper.