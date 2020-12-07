Has AKA 'chickened out' of the boxing match with Cassper?
AKA has left fans believing the highly-anticipated boxing match between him and arch-nemesis Cassper Nyovest may not see the light of day.
The rapper, who first made mention of the boxing fight earlier this year, left tweeps begging him to sign the papers so he could battle it out with Mufusa.
This was after Cassper revealed last week that AKA hadn't signed on the dotted line, which seems to be delaying their plans to take it to the ring.
Mufasa said he plans to knock out the Supa Mega with his much-improved boxing skills.
“That's if he doesn't run. All that talk over the years is about to cost you a lotta pain boy. Sign!” he said, urging AKA to seal the boxing match deal.
While the Baddest hitmaker was busy promoting his reality TV show, The Braai Show with AKA, which airs on SABC 1, a tweep saw the opportunity to ask him why he hadn't signed the boxing match papers.
Using Cassper's previous quotes about the fight, AKA replied: “I’m too busy signing deals to tarnish my image, remember?”
I’m too busy signing deals to tarnish my image remember? https://t.co/O8dEefNgpu— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 4, 2020
AKA's response left many tweeps wondering whether he had chickened out of the fight.
Here are some of the reactions:
You are chickening out, simply because you don't wanna be whipped.— Ntsako Shivambu (@ntsakosnr0) December 4, 2020
AKA first brought up the fight in a series of tweets earlier this year.
He posted a video on Twitter of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag, writing: “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.
“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. 10 rounds. EFC. Winner takes all.”
At first Mufasa appeared to reject the offer but later agreed.
“We need to meet in the ring. That's all I want. It's too late for apologies,” Cassper commented on Speedsta's Metro FM show.
Though not fully confirmed, Cass and AKA's ring fight is set to take place in March next year at the Dome in Johannesburg.
In a conversation with a tweep earlier this year who questioned Cassper about the reasons why he and the Supa Mega were going to have a full-blown boxing match, Mufasa said: “That's not good for the money papa. I got contracts with very big brands who don't wanna associate themselves with that kind of behaviour. I am a whole idol!
“What am I doing fighting like a hooligan in the street? A whole Cassper Nyovest saying 'after school is after school'? Nah,” Cassper replied.