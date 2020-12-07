Has AKA 'chickened out' of the boxing match with Cassper?

AKA has left fans believing the highly-anticipated boxing match between him and arch-nemesis Cassper Nyovest may not see the light of day.

The rapper, who first made mention of the boxing fight earlier this year, left tweeps begging him to sign the papers so he could battle it out with Mufusa.

This was after Cassper revealed last week that AKA hadn't signed on the dotted line, which seems to be delaying their plans to take it to the ring.

Mufasa said he plans to knock out the Supa Mega with his much-improved boxing skills.

“That's if he doesn't run. All that talk over the years is about to cost you a lotta pain boy. Sign!” he said, urging AKA to seal the boxing match deal.

While the Baddest hitmaker was busy promoting his reality TV show, The Braai Show with AKA, which airs on SABC 1, a tweep saw the opportunity to ask him why he hadn't signed the boxing match papers.

Using Cassper's previous quotes about the fight, AKA replied: “I’m too busy signing deals to tarnish my image, remember?”