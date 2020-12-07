Prince Kaybee admits he doesn’t own his masters, but sees no problem with it

After an almost year long debate, club DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee has closed the topic with sentiment that “owning your masters is not always an advantage”.

The club DJ's views were brought back in the spotlight after singer Tshego alleged he didn't get any royalties for some of his songs that he has masters to and that were recorded under Cassper's label, Family Tree.

Taking a seat at the table of many social media users who joined the conversation, Kaybee revealed how owning your masters was not really the best option if you do not know how to profit off them.

In a thread he shared on Twitter, Kaybee stated owning and profiting off of masters only worked for a few artists and not everyone would be lucky to make money from them.

“Let me start off by saying: I do not own my masters,” he said.

“There is compromises in every business and gents sometimes want to have their cake and eat it by owning masters and keeping sales, but it works for a selected few.”