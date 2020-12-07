WATCH | Cassper & DJ Sumbody refute claims of 'royalties fight'

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody have poured cold water over claims that they're embroiled in a legal battle, allegedly over unpaid royalties.

This after, Sunday World reported that Cassper and his company, Family Tree Entertainment, were accused by DJ Sumbody of allegedly defrauding him of royalties for songs they collaborated on.

While the reports sent the rumour mill into overdrive, Cassper shared a video of himself with DJ Sumbody on Instagram Stories, laughing off claims of a possible “royalties feud” between them.

In the beginning of the video, Cassper can be heard asking DJ Sumbody why he was suing him, to which Sumbody responded, “You really think I could sue you?” with a smile on his face, saying the paper was trying to “make money” by using their names.

Cassper added that the publication claimed that he [DJ Sumbody] was disgruntled about “unpaid royalties”, to which DJ Sumbody told Cassper not to worry about the allegations, stating that their partnership was solid and would not be ruined by “false reports”.

The two were later seen on Cass' stories popping Ayepyepe champagne at DJ Sumbody's club.

Cassper also shared parts of his video with DJ Sumbody on Twitter.