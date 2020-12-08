TshisaLIVE

Busiswa slams SA hip-hop: 'Something is wrong — the game hates women!'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 December 2020 - 11:00
Musician Busiswa says the music industry hates female artists.
Image: Instagram/Busiswa

Busiswa has slammed the hip-hop industry for apparently “hating” women after she was announced as the only female “rapper” on the 2020 MTV Base Hottest MCs list and she's made it clear that she knows she was “used” as a token.

Busiswa made it clear that she's neither impressed nor flattered by being the only female on the top ten list that got Mzansi talking when it dropped late last week. She joined those who questioned where the other female rappers were on the list and implied that she felt it was an insult to be included on the list.

If you’re a female rapper in SA I hope you know they’ve deliberately disrespected you and chose click bait instead: Me. I’m also being used here. The token female that will get engagement on SM going. I’ve worked my a** off for 9 years only to be made a token. Kubi nangapha.” she tweeted.

The controversial list, which happens to ignite chaos on the TL every year, is hosted by Ms Cosmo and sees a panel of “experts” come together to decide on the top 10 MCs that did things that needed to be done that year.

The panel this year comprises Nota, Metro FM’s Kyeezi, YFM’s Lula Odiba, Zkhiphani’s Mandisa Ntsinde, and hip-hop DJs DJ Kaymo and DJ Venom. As always, Mzansi wasn't particularly happy with the list, as with previous years.

As she engaged with tweeps who had varied opinions of her presence on the list, Busiswa shut down those who tried to troll her by saying she isn't a rapper to begin with. She made it clear that she wasn't moved by the whole thing and didn't need the list to validate who she is or isn't.

“You can’t tell me what I know about myself. Being called a rapper is not an achievement to me. No matter how highly you think of it. Rest mfethu.”

The My Power hitmaker advised fellow female artists to do “impactful” things together rather than shade each other over lists and wards.

“It’s done and we move. Let's move with love. It’s already a 'doggy dawg' world (pun intended). Don’t hate the player, hate the game. Something is wrong with the game. The game hates women. We know this. Especially those who win. Keep bossing up and the accolades will show up,” she said.

In case you missed it, here is the full list of the MTV Base top 10 Hottest MCs below:

1. Focalistic

2. Yanga Chief

3. Nasty C

4. Cassper Nyovest

5. Big Zulu

6. YoungstaCPT

7. Busiswa

8. Costa Titch

9. Riky Rick

10. K.O.

