Cassper says Covid-19 ruined his plans to buy a Ferrari for his 30th birthday

Rapper Cassper Nyovest will not be buying a Ferrari as he had hoped, all thanks to the global pandemic that saw him cancelling his annual FillUp series and essentially needing to save every cent he has an artist.

Since the national lockdown was implemented in March this year, many artists have felt the pinch in their pockets after gigs and concerts were cancelled by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government did their part to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Though the country is now in a more relaxed lockdown level which allows about 100 people per event or venue, Cassper shared how sad he was that his “FillUp” was not taking place this year as he had dreams to buy himself a Ferrari with the money he would've made from the concert.

Taking to Twitter, the Nokuthula hitmaker expressed how his 30th birthday gift to himself could've been a Ferrari 458.

“It's my birthday in a few days and my dream was to buy myself a 458 Ferrari on my 30th birthday. I was gonna hit my goal but Covid messed my plans.”

Though he was sad that he couldn't cop a new whip, adding to his Bentley collection, he was grateful for the best gift money could not ever buy: his son.

“I got a beautiful baby boy though and that's the best gift I have ever gotten in my life. Ima get a 'rarri one day doe. 2022!”