'I am truly blown away by the talent we have': Mmusi Maimane gives 'Kings of Joburg' thumbs-up

The Fergusons' latest offering, Kings of Joburg, has been a success with SA audiences. Even One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has given it a thumbs-up.

The Netflix's latest SA series, produced by Shona and Connie Ferguson, premiered on Friday and already has people talking.

The six-part series delves into legacy building, fragmented family structures, treacherous brotherhoods and the effects of crime and African masculinity on families and society at large.

It stars some well-known faces such as Sello Sebotsane, Llewellyn Cordier, Zolisa Xaluva, Abdul Khoza, Cindy Mahlangu, Lunathi Mampofu and Tsholofelo Matshaba, to name a few.

According to Shona, the series was inspired by folk tales his late father used to tell him as a child.

“When I created Kings Of Joburg, I wanted to root the show in elements of love, family, conflict and power. The premise of the series is centred on the question: 'Am I my brother's keeper?' and this narrative is explored in all six episodes,” Shona explained.

“The mystical and thriller side of the story is inspired by the folk tales that I grew up learning about from my late father, Peter Harry Ferguson. These stories kept me up at night and gave me nightmares but I had to bring them to life in a tale of human conflict.”

Taking to Twitter, Maimane gave the series thumbs up, saying it was a must-watch.

“I am truly blown away by the talent we have in Mzansi,” he said.