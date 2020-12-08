IN MEMES | 'Muvhango' fans shook that Hulisani was replaced without 'warning'
Muvhango fans were left confused on Monday after realising the drama had recast the role of Hulisani and changed the actor without warning fans.
The SABC2, Word of Mouth Pictures production never confirmed rumours in August that actor Khathu Ramabulana, who played Hulisani, had left the show, but fans were left shook on Monday night when a new actor playing the role of Hulisani confirmed their fave was gone.
Instead of seeing Khathu on their screens as usual, Muvhango viewers met a new actor known as Burnett.
The relatively new actor is also popular on Twitter as @TheVendaGuy and is somewhat of a twelep with more than 16k followers.
Oh Hulisani you were always going to lose. #Muvhango pic.twitter.com/mQYUCGArpH— Muvhango (@MuvhangoSA) December 7, 2020
Muvhango fans filled the TL with memes expressing their shock at the development.
While others were obviously heartbroken Khathu was gone, others seemed excited to welcome the guy who replaced him.
Meanwhile, the Muvhango Twitter account was living its best life on TL.
When fans flooded the TL with questions about what happened to Hulisani — whose current storyline is dealing with gambling addiction — the person behind the account told tweeps Hulisani had “gambled” his face away. A joke that didn't land well for everyone.
Here are some of the memes that flooded the TL:
What happened to Hulisani over the weekend??? #muvhango pic.twitter.com/7h6yQTse5d— Remember the road that will lead you home✨ (@Khongelani0308) December 7, 2020
Not Muvhango changing Hulisani over the weekend and they say apparently he gambled away his looks😂💀 #muvhango pic.twitter.com/EDi7TCYQ69— Justin Takalani (@justin_tkay) December 7, 2020
#muvhango this new hulisani don't have 2 hours married with rendani but already gambled with the whole house this is too much pic.twitter.com/eV8cj2uy1b— DONA_DAYZLL🇿🇦 (@mash_mash_zll) December 7, 2020
Hulisani muswa? Do y’all think we are a joke? #muvhango pic.twitter.com/6HuIWAu5Rp— mbavhalelo 💡 (@mbavhalelo_sa) December 7, 2020
So hulisani lost his house, Car and Face😂🤕😰#muvhango pic.twitter.com/LiItqeZtcB— Rotenda Mantsha💯 (@RotendaMantsha1) December 7, 2020
#muvhango— Given_Makhari🤠 (@GivenMakhari) December 7, 2020
You guys didn't even bother telling me about the skinny Hulisani 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/hyXBU3HPKA
Hulisani zwino?!#muvhango has started with their black magic. pic.twitter.com/uvxtjP7Tt1— KaraboPDube (@KaraboPDube) December 7, 2020
#muvhango what happened to the old Hulisani pic.twitter.com/4ELoWYnQFq— Mlueng isi (@Mluengisi2) December 7, 2020
