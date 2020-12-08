IN MEMES | 'Muvhango' fans shook that Hulisani was replaced without 'warning'

Muvhango fans were left confused on Monday after realising the drama had recast the role of Hulisani and changed the actor without warning fans.

The SABC2, Word of Mouth Pictures production never confirmed rumours in August that actor Khathu Ramabulana, who played Hulisani, had left the show, but fans were left shook on Monday night when a new actor playing the role of Hulisani confirmed their fave was gone.

Instead of seeing Khathu on their screens as usual, Muvhango viewers met a new actor known as Burnett.

The relatively new actor is also popular on Twitter as @TheVendaGuy and is somewhat of a twelep with more than 16k followers.