Lvovo thanks God after he survives car accident just hours before his EP release
Kwaito star Thokozani “Lvovo Derrango” Ndlovu is reported to be at home recovering from an accident that took place a few hours before the release of his EP Isghubu Overdose.
According to Sunday World, the star was involved in a horrific accident that happened on Friday, December 4 on the N2 highway near Scottburgh in KwaZulu-Natal, as he was returning from a meeting.
Lvovo was admitted at St Augustine's Netcare hospital and later discharged to recover at home.
Speaking to the publication, Lvovo said, “I’m (a) strong person, just taking it easy. I’m at home nursing my pains. The sad thing is that this happened three hours before the release of my EP Isgubhu Overdose.”
He also took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself on a hospital bed with a wound on his head, showing the knock he suffered during the accident.
Lvovo thanked God for saving his life and protecting him.
He said he's grateful to have lived to tell the tale but at the moment he wanted all the focus on his EP and he would share the events that led to the accident later.
“Angazi Felix Hlophe ukuthi ukhuluma ngani, Mina ngizonixoxela kahle kusasa ukuthi kwenzakaleni okwamanje ngisazo focus kwi EP Isghubu Overdose ngoba iyaphuma this Friday and ngiyambonga uNkulunkulu ngokungihlenga avikele nempilo yami,” he wrote on Instagram.
Though he might be at home recovering from the accident, earlier this year during the first few months of lockdown, the kwaito veteran made it his mission to use his platforms to help “voiceless” South Africans, by advocating for them on issues that are close to his heart.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lvovo said he was merely doing his part.
“I’m raising things that are affecting us as South Africans. I’m not a politician and I will never be a politician, but I’m raising my voice,” he said.
“I am the voice to the voiceless. There are people that can’t speak, and if we don’t [raise] our voices to the president or to the nation, they will think we are fine with everything that is happening, and they will just carry on.
“There is nothing wrong with voicing your opinions. If people wanna sponsor you they will sponsor you and if they don’t want to sponsor you, they won’t — but your voice must and will be heard.
“We need to not sugar-coat things. We need to be straightforward with the people and, for me, what you see is what you [get]. So for me, if you want to sponsor me, you must expect that I will be voicing my [views]. If I’m not happy with something, I’ll say [it].”