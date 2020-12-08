TshisaLIVE

Penny Lebyane cautions her followers not to idolise celebrities

'Stop idolising humans, especially the ones you hear on radio, see on TV, read about in the press'

08 December 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Penny Lebyane wants South Africans not to idolise celebrities.
Penny Lebyane wants South Africans not to idolise celebrities.
Image: Instagram/ Penny Lebyane

Radio personality Penny Lebyane has shared a stern warning that celebrities are not meant to be idolised or made out to be more than what they are.

Penny dropped pearls of wisdom for her followers, warning them not to put celebrities on a pedestal. She claimed some celebrities were very different when not in the public eye.

Taking to Twitter, Penny strongly warned the younger generation, who are often the ones who look up to celebrities, not to idolise these public figures as most of them are “so evil”. 

She also accused personalities who work on radio and TV and in the media of being “toxic and harmful” behind the scenes.

“Most of them are so evil it's disgusting. They are harmful, narcissistic and abusive. They use the very fact that they have a public profile to cause harm without consequence. One day is one day,” she concluded in her tweet.

While many didn't understand where her advice was coming from, a tweep joined Penny's conversation, saying young people will never stop idolising public figures as they are too invested in celeb culture to heed her advice.

After years of trying to keep her opinions to herself to fit in, in August last year  Penny opened up about finally finding her voice and showing the world her true self.

The outspoken radio personality told True Love she made a conscious effort to suppress her truth but sometimes couldn't bring herself to overlook certain things.

She said her time as host on e.tv's Sunrise helped build her confidence and get over the opinions of others.

“I had to get over my own fear of the opinions people held about me. I had closed up, so I had to learn to trust my voice again and not think 'If I speak my mind this person's going to reject me and I won't get the job'.”

She also opened up on Twitter about the challenges of the entertainment industry and vowed not to keep quiet or try to impress people.

I’ve buried too many people to keep quiet and, personally, I spent 10 days in a psychiatric ward because of the entertainment industry BS, especially #BlackRadio to suck my thumb [and] bury my head.

“I’m not a beauty queen, and I don’t have to impress you, or a wife or influencer. I am a broadcaster for social impact,” Penny wrote in her tweet.

'Reckless' actions & deleted tweets: Inside Penny Lebyane & K Naomi’s spicy TL exchange

"The biggest problem for black men besides a condom," said Penny.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Nomzamo Mbatha & Penny Lebyane's sweet letters to their younger selves will touch your soul

“Who would’ve thought that from a small little corner in South Africa, that little smile would be where it is now," Nomzamo wrote.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Halala! Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi welcome a baby boy

"This album means so much more and makes sooo much sense now that my son, Khotso, is here."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

AKA wants justice for Nathaniel Julies: What explanation is there for killing him in cold blood?

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the boy was killed in the crossfire of a shoot-out between the SA police and a gang in Eldorado Park on Wednesday
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Penny Lebyane & Trevor Noah applaud possible first black woman US vice-president

"The voices of women have shaped our realities in recent history and it's about time women of colour rise to their rightful place."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Refilwe Modiselle defends her 'Idols SA' opinions: 'Don't take it personally' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi can’t believe how Mohale is keeping his new ride in mint ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Shona Ferguson surprises Connie with custom jacket celebrating their ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi & Vusi Nova's song to their late moms overshadowed by clap back over ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni of 'Izangoma Zodumo' on Jackie Phamotse's 'snakes for ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X