Penny Lebyane cautions her followers not to idolise celebrities

Radio personality Penny Lebyane has shared a stern warning that celebrities are not meant to be idolised or made out to be more than what they are.

Penny dropped pearls of wisdom for her followers, warning them not to put celebrities on a pedestal. She claimed some celebrities were very different when not in the public eye.

Taking to Twitter, Penny strongly warned the younger generation, who are often the ones who look up to celebrities, not to idolise these public figures as most of them are “so evil”.

She also accused personalities who work on radio and TV and in the media of being “toxic and harmful” behind the scenes.

“Most of them are so evil it's disgusting. They are harmful, narcissistic and abusive. They use the very fact that they have a public profile to cause harm without consequence. One day is one day,” she concluded in her tweet.