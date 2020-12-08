TshisaLIVE

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house!

And she's only 25 years old.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 December 2020 - 14:00
Faith Nketsi made her mama proud.
Image: Gallo Images/ Sowetan/ Veli Nhlapo

Twerk queen-turned-reality-TV-show-star Faith Nketsi recently put a huge say on her mother's face when she completed her mom's dream house and she can't believe that she managed to do that at age 25.

The Have Faith star took to Instagram to share the great news with fans. Faith shared  pictures and videos of when they first bought the land to completing the dream house.

“1st frame 2019, second 2020. I’m so grateful beyond words. I wanted to buy my mom her own house but she loved this house so much and honestly, I only do this for her, so we decided let’s build our dream home and honestly if anyone would have told me that I’d be here at 25 I would’ve laughed,” she said.

In one of the videos shared in her post, Faith can be heard talking about how excited she is to be the one doing the big project for her mother.

In her caption, she went on to encourage other young girls that it is possible to achieve big dreams that may seem impossible at first glance.

“I’m so proud of myself and so happy u guys. Black girls we can! No amount of jewellery and bags could’ve put that say on my mommy’s face,” shared a very happy Faith.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Faith spoke about just how much her family means to her. The reality TV star said she was family orientated and would do anything for her family just as there is nothing they wouldn't do for her.

“I remember reading some comments from a few people saying I am very family orientated ..." Faith said, admitting that her fans had been shocked to learn this about her.

“For me to bring my family along on the show (was intentional) ... I think also with quarantine and lockdown, we got closer as a family and I thought, yeah I want to also showcase that side of me. My family was also far more comfortable to be in this season than in season one but they did it to support me,” she said.

Here are the snaps of the houses below:

