Sello Maake Ka-Ncube aims to fight GBV through conversations with his sons

With 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) already 13 days in, veteran actor and father to four sons and one daughter Sello Maake Ka-Ncube has started a conversation with his children on GBV.

As his way of teaching and curbing the rising scourge of gender-based violence in the country, Sello has taken up the task to educate his sons on the importance of treating women with respect and dignity no matter the situation.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Sello emphasised how gender-based violence was caused by how children were raised, their various backgrounds and the issues they face such as absent father figures.

“There are conversations that I shared in the past but where the conversations began strongly was in 1998 during a play on toxic masculinity that comes from my own history ... I created a play that deals with toxic masculinity and 20 years later we are still dealing with such issues,” he said.

“The problem we're still dealing with that is because we are not having genuine conversations. We don't want to address things as they are ... We politicise issues regarding gender-based violence.