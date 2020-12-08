WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi singing 'Runnin' (Lose It All)' will leave you mesmerised
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi continues to wow many with her singing talent.
Case in point? Recently she impressed the whole universe when she took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.
Channelling her inner Beyoncé, Zozibini captioned the post with heart emojis: “Beyoncé. It’s been a while since I did one of these.”
Zozibini's take on the song seemed to impress her 2.7 million Instagram followers.
Many fans, including Malaysian singer and Crush hitmaker Yuna, gave the video a thumbs-up.
Watch the video below:
Here are three other times that Miss Universe has left SA in awe with her singing talent.
Happy birthday @thandiswamazwai https://t.co/oJi6Gw7aBm pic.twitter.com/8W9eU29QT7— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) March 31, 2020
A Whole Miss Universe 💃🏾💃🏾😍🥰🥰— #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 14, 2020
Yhoo guys an entire Miss Universe singing my song, i love her to bits!!! 😍😍😍 @zozitunzi ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoL2b0DDQL
Hearts are heavy, anxieties are at an all time high but we will pull through. When you feel like your hands are tied and you are suffocating, I pray you atleast find comfort in hope.❤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4ZbrvP35Aj— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) July 2, 2020
Miss Universe @zozitunzi is MOLTITALENTED, she can sing too 🙆♂️😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/4rGd3DLD0k— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) December 17, 2019