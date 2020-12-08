TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi singing 'Runnin' (Lose It All)' will leave you mesmerised

08 December 2020 - 13:00
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is the queen of many talents.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi continues to wow many with her singing talent.

Case in point? Recently she impressed the whole universe when she took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.

Channelling her inner Beyoncé, Zozibini captioned the post with heart emojis: “Beyoncé. It’s been a while since I did one of these.”

Zozibini's take on the song seemed to impress her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Many fans, including Malaysian singer and Crush hitmaker Yuna, gave the video a thumbs-up.

Watch the video below:

Here are three other times that Miss Universe has left SA in awe with her singing talent.

