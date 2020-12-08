WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi singing 'Runnin' (Lose It All)' will leave you mesmerised

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi continues to wow many with her singing talent.

Case in point? Recently she impressed the whole universe when she took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.

Channelling her inner Beyoncé, Zozibini captioned the post with heart emojis: “Beyoncé. It’s been a while since I did one of these.”

Zozibini's take on the song seemed to impress her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Many fans, including Malaysian singer and Crush hitmaker Yuna, gave the video a thumbs-up.

Watch the video below: