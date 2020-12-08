Zodwa takes on performing arts college: ‘It’s never too late to go to school’
After taking the social scene by storm, Zodwa Wabantu has her eyes set on the world of acting and has enrolled at a performing arts school.
Being just a few steps away from becoming a movie star, the socialite took to Instagram to share the good news.
Though she didn't divulge any further details, the reality TV star shared a video where she announced she'll be starting 2021 with a bang as she goes back to school.
In the video clip, actress and singer Miranda Ntshangase officially welcomed Zodwa to the Star Quality family, which she co-owns, and their performing arts college.
Miranda handed Zodwa actors garb and expressed how happy they were to have the socialite join their school.
While accepting her gárb, an emotional yet dolled-up Zodwa uttered sentiments that her new venture meant a great deal to her seeing she's not learned.
“I'm very grateful for the opportunity of going back to school as no one is too old for school,” she happily expressed.
This is not the first time Zodwa is going to be behind the camera. In 2018 she made the decision to share her life with Mzansi and began shooting as soon as she found people that were willing to help her.
“I'm super-happy for how they accept me and my show. Everything I have been saying is what people saw on Saturday and they showered me with love. We were trending for a long time and most of the people had wonderful things to say,” Zodwa told TshisaLIVE about the initial reaction to the show.
The dancer said she knew that people would appreciate her authenticity. “It's just me as I am. It's Zodwa Wabantu without any filters and that is how my people love me,” she said.
“I knew they would love that I am real. I don't try to change myself for TV or for fame. The whole show is exactly that and I can't wait for people to see more!”