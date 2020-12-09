TshisaLIVE

65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died

Kyle Zeeman
09 December 2020 - 06:19
Amapiano artist and viral star Gee Six Five has died.
Image: Via Twitter

The 65-year-old academic and amapiano star Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe has died, just weeks after finding fame across Mzansi with her hit single Obani Labantu.

The sad news was confirmed by her niece Sbu Mpungose in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as Gee Six Five, is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness and inspired many with her single Obani Labantu. Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. RIP Gee Six Five,” she wrote in a short statement on social media.

No further details about her death had been made public at the time of publishing this article.

Gee Six Five became an internet sensation last month when her song was shared online and soon went viral.

Fans dubbed the song “a December hit” and helped it top the SA iTunes music charts,  and Idols SA judge Somizi said he would love to work with her.

Speaking about her newfound fame, she told Trending SA she wanted to share a message about jealousy.

“When I composed this song, I wanted to address a question that people are always thinking: 'Who are these people talking about me?' You know, who are these jealous people, who are these people laughing at me? So I wanted to send a message,” Gee Six Five said.

She recently received her Masters and was working towards her PhD at the time of her passing.

Friends, family and fans, including Duduzane Zuma and actress Nelisiwe Sibiya, have flooded social media with tributes to the star and messages of condolences to her family.

