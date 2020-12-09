65-year-old viral star Gee Six Five has died

The 65-year-old academic and amapiano star Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe has died, just weeks after finding fame across Mzansi with her hit single Obani Labantu.

The sad news was confirmed by her niece Sbu Mpungose in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“My beloved aunt, MumNcane who many of you know as Gee Six Five, is no more. She displayed leadership throughout her life, was the epitome of fearlessness and inspired many with her single Obani Labantu. Mthiya, Shandu kaNdaba, Sontshikazi. RIP Gee Six Five,” she wrote in a short statement on social media.