TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest plans to throw himself two 30th birthday bashes

09 December 2020 - 06:00
I'm a legend! Cassper Nyovest turns 30 soon.
I'm a legend! Cassper Nyovest turns 30 soon.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

One of Mzansi's fave rappers Cassper Nyovest turns 30 this month and he has made it clear that he wants to turn up big time.

On Monday, the Nokuthula hitmaker took to Twitter to share that he plans to throw two house parties in Johannesburg and Mafikeng — “Maftown” — where he was born.

“Eish I'm turning 30 this week and I have to throw a party neh? I wanna throw a house party in JHB and a fresh prince in Maftown. La zwagala (are you coming)?”

His fans are not the only ones who flooded the comments section in hope of scoring invitations — industry friends Pearl Thusi and Lasizwe wasted no time as they RSVP'd on Twitter.

“Sikhona, dirty 30 here you come,” Lasizwe tweeted.

Pearl tweeted “ngiyeza”, which means “I'm coming”, to which Cass responded “let me organise”.

Cass's 30th would have been have been even bigger, but some of his plans were ruined by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown which meant he could not perform at big arenas and earn an income.

Last week, he shared that he had planned to add a 458 Ferrari to his fleet of cars.

It's my birthday in a few days and my dream was to buy myself a 458 Ferrari on my 30th birthday. I was gonna hit my goal but Covid messed my plans. I got a beautiful baby boy though and that's the best gift I have ever gotten in my life. Ima get a rarri one day doe. 2022!!!," he tweeted.

MORE

Cassper Nyovest says the world is 'hurt' so 'it's every man for himself!'

"Why rely on a world full of trauma? The conversation in your mind is the most important," said Cassper.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Cassper & DJ Sumbody refute claims of 'royalties fight'

"What unpaid royalties?" Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sumbody are like two peas in a pod!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Has AKA 'chickened out' of the boxing match with Cassper?

Is AKA 'chickening out' of his fight with Cassper Nyovest?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi hits back at Twitter after trending for defending Vusi Nova TshisaLIVE
  3. Refilwe Modiselle defends her 'Idols SA' opinions: 'Don't take it personally' TshisaLIVE
  4. Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house! TshisaLIVE
  5. Master KG beats Nicki Minaj to win 'best international song' at French awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X