Cassper Nyovest plans to throw himself two 30th birthday bashes

One of Mzansi's fave rappers Cassper Nyovest turns 30 this month and he has made it clear that he wants to turn up big time.

On Monday, the Nokuthula hitmaker took to Twitter to share that he plans to throw two house parties in Johannesburg and Mafikeng — “Maftown” — where he was born.

“Eish I'm turning 30 this week and I have to throw a party neh? I wanna throw a house party in JHB and a fresh prince in Maftown. La zwagala (are you coming)?”