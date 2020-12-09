Cassper Nyovest plans to throw himself two 30th birthday bashes
One of Mzansi's fave rappers Cassper Nyovest turns 30 this month and he has made it clear that he wants to turn up big time.
On Monday, the Nokuthula hitmaker took to Twitter to share that he plans to throw two house parties in Johannesburg and Mafikeng — “Maftown” — where he was born.
“Eish I'm turning 30 this week and I have to throw a party neh? I wanna throw a house party in JHB and a fresh prince in Maftown. La zwagala (are you coming)?”
Eish. Im turning 30 this week and kana I have to throw a party neh ? I wanna throw a house party in jhb, and a fresh prince in Maftown . La zwagala ?— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 7, 2020
His fans are not the only ones who flooded the comments section in hope of scoring invitations — industry friends Pearl Thusi and Lasizwe wasted no time as they RSVP'd on Twitter.
“Sikhona, dirty 30 here you come,” Lasizwe tweeted.
Pearl tweeted “ngiyeza”, which means “I'm coming”, to which Cass responded “let me organise”.
Hebann!!! Gotlo nyewa moss!!! Pearl Thusi? The yellow one but she's Zulu ? Lemme organize!!! https://t.co/JFp89G4nWm— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 7, 2020
Cass's 30th would have been have been even bigger, but some of his plans were ruined by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown which meant he could not perform at big arenas and earn an income.
Last week, he shared that he had planned to add a 458 Ferrari to his fleet of cars.
“It's my birthday in a few days and my dream was to buy myself a 458 Ferrari on my 30th birthday. I was gonna hit my goal but Covid messed my plans. I got a beautiful baby boy though and that's the best gift I have ever gotten in my life. Ima get a rarri one day doe. 2022!!!," he tweeted.