Cassper taunts AKA who apparently 'refuses' to sign boxing match contract

“Now it's time to sign and get in the ring. Crickets. Let's go! Sign papa! It's time to pay!” Cassper tweeted.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 December 2020 - 13:00
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest launched into a full on rant-cum-taunting session on his TL on Tuesday, aimed at getting his nemesis AKA to sign the contract that will solidify their planned boxing match.

This after AKA seemed to show some vagueness and reluctance when a tweep asked him when he was planning to sign the contract.

Seemingly taking a page out of AKA's book, Cassper took to his TL to taunt the Baddest hitmaker and call him all sorts of names including a “loud mouth” and a “coward”.

He started his rant off with a video of himself in the gym, doing some high intensity jump rope exercise and letting AKA know that he's ready to take him on.

Watch him go:

The video raised some questions from Cassper's fans, who along with stroking his ego, implied that AKA was now regretting bringing up the boxing idea, something Cassper seems to think as well.

“So that guy came up with the boxing idea but is now scared to sign?” asked one fan.

Mxm. All talk. They thought I was walking away all these times cause I scared maybe when I was just being smart and protecting my career. Now it's time to sign and get in the ring. Crickets. Let's go! Sign papa! It's time to pay!” Cassper replied.

Cassper went on to have a full-on discussion with his fans about the possibility that AKA may never sign the contract and what that would mean. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker discussed in various tweets how he knows he'll never fight AKA any other way and that he hopes AKA signs because he's totally over the “long a** boring beef”.

Cassper also made it clear that he was up for the fight and if it never materialised, fans needed to know who the coward was.

“What if the guy is just playing you and he will never actually sign the contract,” another tweep asked Cass.

“Then it'll prove that he is nothing but a loud (mouth) coward who acts tough when he is with his bodyguards. He will never get in the ring and face me like the tough guy he claims to be,” Cassper tweeted.

Here are the rest of Cassper's scathing tweets below:

AKA similarly taunted Cassper when he brought up the fight in a series of tweets earlier this year. He even went as far as involving Cassper's parents in his comments.

He posted a video on Twitter of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag, writing: “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about letting him do this fight.

“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about 'boxing' in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. 10 rounds. EFC. Winner takes all.”

At first Cassper appeared to reject the offer but later agreed.

We need to meet in the ring. That's all I want. It's too late for apologies,” Cassper commented on Speedsta's Metro FM show.

Though not fully confirmed, Cass and AKA's ring fight is set to take place in March next year at the Dome in Johannesburg.

