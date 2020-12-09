Cassper taunts AKA who apparently 'refuses' to sign boxing match contract

The video raised some questions from Cassper's fans, who along with stroking his ego, implied that AKA was now regretting bringing up the boxing idea, something Cassper seems to think as well.

“So that guy came up with the boxing idea but is now scared to sign?” asked one fan.

“Mxm. All talk. They thought I was walking away all these times cause I scared maybe when I was just being smart and protecting my career. Now it's time to sign and get in the ring. Crickets. Let's go! Sign papa! It's time to pay!” Cassper replied.

Cassper went on to have a full-on discussion with his fans about the possibility that AKA may never sign the contract and what that would mean. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker discussed in various tweets how he knows he'll never fight AKA any other way and that he hopes AKA signs because he's totally over the “long a** boring beef”.

Cassper also made it clear that he was up for the fight and if it never materialised, fans needed to know who the coward was.

“What if the guy is just playing you and he will never actually sign the contract,” another tweep asked Cass.

“Then it'll prove that he is nothing but a loud (mouth) coward who acts tough when he is with his bodyguards. He will never get in the ring and face me like the tough guy he claims to be,” Cassper tweeted.

Here are the rest of Cassper's scathing tweets below: