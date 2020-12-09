TshisaLIVE

Criselda Kananda receives honorary doctorate: 'I’m at a loss for words'

09 December 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Criselda Kananda has been honoured by the University of Zululand for all the hope and positive values she has shared during her career in broadcasting.
Image: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET

Radio personality Criselda Kananda has been handed an honorary doctorate by the University of Zululand, for all the hope and positive values she shared through her personal experiences and life lessons during her career in broadcasting.

Criselda took to Instagram to share the news of how humbled she was that she's been chosen for honouring and serving humanity.

Today is Dr Criselda Kananda Day. This is so humbling and gratifying for me. As a broadcaster I made a choice to give hope and instil positive values using my personal experiences and life lessons,” she said.

She added how proud it made her feel to be receiving recognition of that magnitude.

“When one finally drops or stops writing, often there’s not much to show and for such a reputable institution with a proud history of producing leaders in different spheres of society.

