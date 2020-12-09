TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai calls on government to 'lead by example' by testing the Covid-19 vaccine first

09 December 2020 - 15:00
Ntsiki Mazwai says government should test the Covid-19 vaccine on its officials first.
Ntsiki Mazwai says government should test the Covid-19 vaccine on its officials first.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Outspoken poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has called on the government to lead by example and trial the Covid-19 vaccine before it is administered to the masses.

Ntsiki shared her view on Tuesday as reports about a possible vaccine in SA continue to spark conversations on social media.

“Leaders must test the vaccine. @PresidencyZA lead by example,” she tweeted.

On Tuesday, Britain became the first country to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech to its population. The Sunday Times reported the vaccine was initially made available to 50 hospitals.

In SA, experts said the country needs a Covid-19 vaccine by April, but have cautioned that government must choose arefully to make sure it is best suited for the country's conditions.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni told parliament last week that government has until December 15 to fork out R500m to be part of the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme.

Government Covid-19 ministerial advisory vaccines committee member Prof Helen Rees, who chairs SA's health products regulatory authority and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations, said SA must spend its money wisely when choosing vaccines as “we don't have the deep pockets of wealthy nations”.

Many agreed with Ntsiki's request. 

Here are their responses:

'We'll see what the universe says' - Ntsiki Mazwai won’t shut the door on working with Julius Malema

Could Malema and Ntsiki one day work together?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Ridiculing my culture': thousands sign petition to halt reality show 'Izangoma Zodumo'

DStv's new reality TV show 'Izangoma Zodumo' has received backlash, with thousands wanting it removed from screens.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zikhona Sodlaka responds to claims she's not representing women with natural hair

"I'm also an actress. I play long hair, short hair. Afro, dreads. My job is to tell stories of women in all kinds of ways"
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Big Zulu thanks Duduzane Zuma for creating the #Imalieningi challenge TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi hits back at Twitter after trending for defending Vusi Nova TshisaLIVE
  3. Reality TV star Faith Nketsi builds her mom her dream house! TshisaLIVE
  4. Refilwe Modiselle defends her 'Idols SA' opinions: 'Don't take it personally' TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Muvhango' fans shook that Hulisani was replaced without 'warning' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
X