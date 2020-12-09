'Scandal!' viewers are livid & want Hungani 'Romeo' Ndlovu back on the hit soapie

Since his on-screen death on Monday night, disgruntled viewers are calling for Scandal! producers to bring back Hungani Ndlovu who plays the role of Romeo Medupe.

Fans took to social media to express how unimpressed they were that Romeo had been killed off and demanded that he be brought back to their TV screens or they would stop watching the soapie.

Romeo was killed by a hitman who was hired by his mother-in-law, Boniswa. While many were shattered to see their fave die, others felt Romeo deserved a more dignified send-off than the one he received.

While Romeo's exit doesn't come as a surprise to many, seeing there were rumours that he'd be leaving the show a few months back, fans were still unhappy that his on-screen death made things official.