Three top quotes from Gee Six Five interviews that won Mzansi over

Gqom-amapiano singing sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe, who won the hearts of many with her viral track, has left Mzansi inspired to go after their dreams.

The online sensation died on Wednesday morning after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

After she retired from her teaching profession in March, Gee Six Five started working on her music career in July. In an interview with SowetanLIVE, the Obani lababantu hitmaker revealed she was excited that her plan to get the country talking had been achieved.

“I started composing the song in July, writing and singing until the lyrics were in my head. The plan was to do ingwijikhwebu or something that will take the country by storm.

“The message in all this is that it is never too late to become what you want to be. Don’t be afraid to explore your own talents because of the naysayers. I just wanted to do what was never done before.”

Speaking about her newfound fame, she told Trending SA she wanted to share a message about jealousy.

“When I composed this song, I wanted to address a question that people are always thinking: 'Who are these people talking about me?' You know, who are these jealous people, who are these people laughing at me? So I wanted to send a message,” Gee Six Five said.

While she had made attempts to get into the music industry before, through gospel, the 65-year-old told Vibe FM that the album was a one-off thing.

“I have to apologise to my fans, but this project is a once off project. I have a reason for this. I've already done what I'd dreamt of. Now, I'm making room for others.

“You always hear people say things like, 'people laugh at each other', or what will people say?', as she explained the meaning behind her hit song. “So, with this song I'm asking, 'who are these people?, 'What I'm saying is, don't hold back on your dreams because of people'."